ALLIANCE COLLEGE-READY PUBLIC SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN TEACHER COMPENSATION, MAKING THE NETWORK THE HIGHEST PAYING PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM IN LA COUNTY

Alliance is actively hiring dedicated educators for the upcoming school year

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance College-Ready Public Schools announced today that for the upcoming school year, total teacher compensation will increase on average by $14,000 for current Alliance teachers. This comes as Alliance continues to deepen its commitment to support educators. Despite one of the most tumultuous years on record and amidst a national teacher shortage, an incredible 90% of Alliance educators are returning for the 2022-23 school year.





"The number of teachers returning next year is a testament to how Alliance supports its educators. The pandemic only exacerbated the demands on educators everywhere. This is particularly true for schools that serve communities most impacted by COVID-19 as we do here at Alliance. Teachers are the backbone of our schools' success and impact – this marked increase in compensation is one of the ways we continue to communicate that our people matter," said Pablo Cesar Villavicencio, CEO of Alliance. "We already are a leader in providing teachers with strong compensation packages and supportive conditions to set educators up for success, and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure that our people across Alliance receive the pay and support they deserve. This teacher increase is the latest of a series of compensation increases across different roles at Alliance."

As of July 1, 2022, the average returning teacher salary at Alliance will increase from $79,238 to $91,181, which takes into account Alliance teachers' years of experience and past performance. Alliance's updated salary scale starts new teachers at $68,850 with a maximum at $128,885 for teachers with 30 years or more experience. Unlike many other networks and districts, experienced teachers interested in joining the Alliance will not max out in salary and will receive credit for all years of aligned experience.

Alliance has consistently engaged its staff and solicited feedback to inform actions the network takes to ensure that educators feel safe, supported, and valued every day. Over the course of the last several months, Alliance actively pursued increasing compensation for school-site staff while balancing budgets for increased costs. We are proud that even while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, Alliance has doubled down on responding to feedback expressed by educators in a variety of ways. These include:

Increasing teacher compensation effective July 2021 ;

Announcing COVID bonuses for all Staff in 2020, 2021, and 2022 to recognize the ongoing commitment Alliance staff members demonstrated during the global pandemic;

Hiring 20% more mental health and wellness professionals to support the social and emotional wellness of scholars; and

Distributing a wellness bonus for all Staff in May 2022 to provide relief from rising food and gas costs, and increasing retention bonuses to ensure staff continue to make Alliance their long-term professional home.

Providing returning staff retention a retention bonus in September 2022 .

Alliance teachers' passion, drive, and motivation provide scholars with a college-ready education and shape the thriving school community. Alliance College-Ready Public Schools is one of the most successful and largest public charter school networks in the nation, consistently recognized for its outstanding education.

This year, US News & World Report ranked Alliance College-Ready Public Schools among the best high schools in the nation. Six Alliance schools right here in Los Angeles are in the top 100 public high schools in California. The Alliance network has a 95% high school graduation rate and 90% of graduating students go on to four-year college.

At Alliance, we believe that educators know first-hand what scholars need to succeed academically. We provide educators with the support and resources they need, in and out of the classroom.

We're hiring English, Math, Spanish, Special Education teachers in addition to more key roles inside and outside of the classroom. Join us and make a difference–go to www.laalliance.org to learn more.

Alliance College-Ready Public Schools was founded in 2004 by a group of Los Angeles educators, civil rights activists, and community leaders on the belief that all children––regardless of ZIP code, income, ability, or background––are capable of achieving at high levels.

Despite great odds, Judy Ivie Burton, a long-time Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) educator and leader, as well as Howard Lappin, Founding Principal, and nationally recognized school leader, welcomed 150 ninth grade scholars at Alliance College-Ready Academy #1, currently known as Alliance Gertz-Ressler High School.

Alliance is now one of the largest and most successful nonprofit public charter school networks in the nation, operating 26 high-performing, tuition-free middle and high schools in Los Angeles communities that are systematically oppressed. Alliance has a proven record of success for our nearly 13,000 scholars and nearly 18,000 alumni.

Though a majority of our incoming 6th graders enter Alliance reading below grade level, they eventually outperform California state and local districts on state standardized testing. Over ninety-five percent of Alliance scholars have graduated from high school and been accepted to a two-year or four-year college.

Our schools have been recognized among the best in the state and nation by the U.S. Department of Education, the California Department of Education, U.S. News & World Report, and the University of Southern California (USC) Rossier School of Education.

