Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 8, 2022.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders set the number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year at 9. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 579,826,741 99.99% 31,472 0.01%

By resolution passed by ballot vote, the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2022, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld

Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Greg Smith 579,812,238 99.99% 45,975 0.01% Braden Fraser Hall 579,551,763 99.95% 306,450 0.05% Lisa Shields 579,817,835 99.99% 40,378 0.01% Brandon Nussey 577,710,518 99.63% 2,147,695 0.37% Katie May 579,625,930 99.96% 232,283 0.04% Steve Krenzer 579,801,359 99.99% 56,854 0.01% Melanie Kalemba 579,725,256 99.98% 132,957 0.02%

The next item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 579,874,253 99.99% 36,561 0.01%

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

