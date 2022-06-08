SageView Advisory Group Acquires $825 Million Retirement and Wealth Management Firm kPlans

LA-Area Group is Fifth Firm to Join SageView Since Launch of M&A Growth Strategy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced today that kPlans Investment Services Inc. of Valencia, California, has joined the firm. kPlans, which has $825 million assets under advisement (AUA), offers retirement plan consulting with a focus on defined benefit and Cash Balance plans, as well as a growing wealth practice.

The addition of kPlans, previously known as Pensionmark LA, supports SageView's M&A growth strategy in partnership with private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners which has extensive experience and leadership in financial services investments. SageView's strategy continues to position the firm as the leading provider of comprehensive financial planning solutions at the intersection of wealth management and retirement for individuals and families across the country. kPlans is the fifth firm to join SageView since July 2021.

Randy Long, SageView's Founder and CEO said, "The addition of the kPlans team bolsters our industry-leading retirement practice during a period of significant growth and expansion for our entire company. We look forward to fostering the team's continued success in delivering outstanding results to their clients."

Steve Sansone, who founded kPlans in 2005 and will become a Managing Director at SageView, said SageView's Senior Management team, its industry reputation, unique advisor support model, client deliverables, focus on investment technology and their desire to build a national Cash Balance Advisory practice made the firm an attractive partner for his team and clients.

"The industry is clearly moving towards the intersection of retirement and wealth," Sansone said. "SageView not only has the vision and the tools to effectuate positive change in this new paradigm but also the actual and intellectual capital to make a substantial impact in the lives of our clients and their employees."

Jon Upham, President, who leads SageView's retirement practice, added, "We are thrilled to have Steve and kPlans join our family and help SageView expand our reach in the defined benefit and Cash Balance space, as well as continue to deliver exceptional service to its clients."

Wise Rhino Group served as Advisor to kPlans.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide advising on over $170B of retirement assets (AUA) and $4 billion of advisory assets under management (AUM).

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

Contact: Julie Katsnelson

800.814.8742 |marketing@sageviewadvisory.com

View original content:

SOURCE SageView Advisory Group