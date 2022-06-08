RippleMatch Raises $45m from Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Become the Way Gen Z Finds Work

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch, the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, announced a $45m Series B today led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). The heavily oversubscribed round followed a year of rapid growth in which RippleMatch grew its user base 3x and drove hundreds of thousands of interviews for customers including SAP, General Mills, and Amazon.

"We believe RippleMatch provides a leap forward in experience for both candidates and employers. We are impressed by the level of customer happiness, quality of the team and commitment to increasing access to opportunity, and we're excited to support RippleMatch in its next phase of growth," said Stephen Kerns, managing director at Goldman Sachs, who will take a board seat as part of the investment.

By investing heavily in automation and developing an innovative product suite for engaging Gen Z talent, RippleMatch has become an increasingly essential partner for employers working to build diverse, high performing teams. RippleMatch flips the traditional job board process by using matching and automation to bring opportunities directly to candidates at over 1500 schools. Candidates matched with an opportunity through RippleMatch are 22x more likely to get a first round interview than they would be with a traditional job board.

"By putting RippleMatch at the heart of everything we do, we have been able to meaningfully increase diversity, prioritize candidate experience, and have reduced the time it takes us to review applicants by 70%," said Cindy Loggins, Global Head of Early Career Recruiting at eBay.

RippleMatch plans to use the funding round to continue its rapid growth and expects to triple the number of candidates who find a job through the platform this year. They will double the size of their internal team and continue to invest heavily in developing new technology to drive value for customers and job seekers. "We are thrilled to announce this latest funding round and so grateful for the customers, job seekers, employees, and investors that have helped us reach this point. We are excited to continue on our mission to become the way Gen Z finds work." said RippleMatch cofounders Andrew Myers and Eric Ho in a joint statement.

