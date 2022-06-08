Montoux confirms group of industry experts as new strategic advisors

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montoux, the Actuarial Automation and Decision Science platform for life and health insurers, welcomes three senior life insurance experts as strategic advisors.

Jim Cristallo, FSA, MAAA, has over two decades of experience in the life insurance industry. He spent over twenty years at New York Life Insurance Company, most recently as SVP, Head of Life Products.

Steve Gathje is an experienced senior actuarial leader with extensive experience advising and serving in SVP and Chief Actuary roles. He most recently spent over seven years working at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Troy Thompson, FSA, MAAA, has over two decades of experience in SVP and Chief Actuary roles across various US life insurers, including Genworth, USAA and Legal & General America. He currently works as the Chief Actuary at Ethos, where he is responsible for their insurance products, underwriting, and carrier relations.

"We are excited to welcome Troy, Steve and Jim as Montoux's strategic advisors to help grow and develop our flourishing business," said Montoux CEO Geoff Keast. "Their collective actuarial expertise, experience and passion for industry transformation, make them ideal fits for Montoux. As advisors, they will contribute to Montoux's rapid growth in the US market as the company delivers first class Actuarial Automation and Decision Science solutions for new and existing customers."

"Montoux's technology provides insurers a significant opportunity to increase efficiency and unlock insights like never before," Steve Gathje said. "I'm thrilled to help guide the team in scaling operations, growing the company and realizing their full potential in this market."

The expansion of Montoux's group of strategic advisors comes as part of the significant growth within the US life and health insurance markets. The company is rapidly expanding its capabilities and solutions for customers and partners, delivering cloud-based Actuarial Automation and Decision Science offerings for insurers looking to reduce strain on actuarial resources, improve analytical capabilities, and deliver better results for policyholders.

About Montoux

Montoux is the Actuarial Automation and Decision Science platform for life and health insurers. Combining actuarial and data science expertise with automation and machine learning techniques, Montoux provides a game-changing, cloud-native platform to make data-driven decisions, reduce expenses and improve policyholder lives. Montoux's customers include several of the world's leading insurance providers. Learn more at: www.montoux.com

Media Contact:

Matt Cook

matthew.cook@montoux.com

View original content:

SOURCE Montoux