WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has named David Nanigian, Ph.D., MBA, CFP® as its Director of Education, effective June 27. In this role, Nanigian will oversee and direct the program that facilitates completion of the education requirement for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.

CFP Board Appoints David Nanigian, Ph.D., MBA, CFP® as Director of Education (PRNewswire)

Based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C. headquarters, Nanigian will manage the Registered Program functions to uphold CFP Board's initial certification and renewal requirements, support organizational growth objectives for programs at accredited colleges and universities, and ensure a competitive and relevant education program that facilitates the growth of CFP® certificants. He will report directly to John Loper, CFP®, MBA, Managing Director of Professional Practice.

"David's breadth of experience in both university teaching and financial services research makes him uniquely qualified to lead CFP Board's financial planning education programs, " said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "David's work with CFP Board Registered Program directors, faculty, administrators and students will ensure that their programs — including curriculum, instruction and learner assessment — uphold CFP Board's high education standards."

Graduates of CFP Board Registered Programs satisfy the education coursework requirement for CFP® certification and are eligible to take the CFP® Certification Examination. There are currently 340 programs at 225 college or university-level institutions offering a financial planning curriculum registered with CFP Board.

Nanigian joins CFP Board from the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University, where he served as the Dr. Thomas Warschauer Endowed Professor of Finance and the Director of Personal Financial Planning Programs. Nanigian is also a former associate editor for the Financial Services Review, the Journal of Personal Finance and the Journal of Financial Service Professionals.

He has published 14 peer-reviewed research papers on topics of relevance to financial professionals and held academic appointments at Cal State Fullerton, The American College of Financial Services and Penn State University.

Nanigian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Financial Services, from San Diego State University, an MBA from the University of California, Irvine and a Ph.D. in Personal Financial Planning from Texas Tech University.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.