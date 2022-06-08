BairesDev Wins Six Globees in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology Awards

The company, which has an NPS score of 9.1 out of 10, was recognized for its client satisfaction, growth, talent, and diversity initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev®, a leading technology solutions company, announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has awarded it the Grand Trophy award in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards, along with five additional prizes.

The awards further emphasize BairesDev's impressive growth – the company grew 161% in revenue and 194% in client volume over the past year. The company also increased its number of Regional Account Management Directors and expanded its sales team to help meet its clients' needs regardless of where they are based. As a result, BairesDev has achieved an average customer satisfaction score of 9.1/10 and a 4.9/5 score on Clutch.

BairesDev also received awards for the Hot Company of the Year, IT Service Provider of the Year, Best IT Company of the Year for IT Services, Best IT Workplace for Diversity, and Best IT Workplace for Age, Race Hiring & Promotion Equality. More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

"BairesDev is honored to have our client satisfaction and success, company-wide growth, and talent initiatives recognized by the Globee Awards," said Nacho De Marco, co-founder and CEO of BairesDev. "At BairesDev, we work across industries and technologies to create impactful and high-quality software solutions that drive meaningful change for our clients. These recognitions emphasize our commitment to excellence and creating long-lasting partnerships with our clients' digital journeys."

These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information technology and cyber security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges.

Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey.

With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

View original content:

SOURCE BairesDev