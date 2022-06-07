SportsGrid Network Appoints Carl Cutforth EVP, Technology

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc. today announced the appointment of Carl Cutforth to serve as EVP, Technology to manage and operate the Company's master control systems, audio & video content distribution, and long-term media technology solutions. His appointment to the company's management team signifies SportGrid's ongoing commitment to technical advancement, real-time compliance monitoring and operational performance to ensure the quality of service while lowering the latency of the network's feeds. With over 25 years of experience in cutting-edge broadcast/communications technology, Carl Cutforth brings the professional expertise to integrate new technologies and software designed to reduce the latency of the SportsGrid streaming feeds and support the company's FAST channel distribution strategy and global reach.

Prior to joining SportsGrid, Carl was the founder of DBHAC Enterprises, LLC, which provided state-of-the-art technology and holistic solutions to support client's strategic and diverse requirements. DBHAC Enterprises extensive client base utilized his innovative technical & business solutions, broadcast engineering, stadium operations, satellite communications, telecom project management, & programming industries.

"We're delighted to welcome Carl aboard the SportsGrid management team. His long-term record of delivering industry-leading innovation, distribution and critical technical knowledge has been fundamental to Carl's consistent long-term success. We look forward to Carl's collaboration with the executive management to develop new business opportunities for the Company and further leverage SportsGrid's original live programming and streaming video distribution to drive viewership and consistent revenue growth." said Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

