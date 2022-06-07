PreludeDx™ Presents New DCISionRT® Data on the Effectiveness of Endocrine Therapy in DCIS Patients at the ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting

DCISionRT with Novel Residual Risk Subtype Identifies Patients Who May Not Benefit from ET after Surgery and Radiation

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced compelling results in 926 women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). The new information was presented in an oral abstract session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

The results of the study demonstrated that after breast conserving surgery (BCS) patients in the DCISionRT elevated risk group had a significant risk reduction from endocrine therapy (ET), while those patients in the DS low risk group did not have a significant risk reduction from ET.

"For the first time, physicians have access to an enhanced method of identifying which patients may have a significant or minimal benefit from adjuvant endocrine therapy based on individual tumor biology," said Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, ASCO Presenter and Breast Surgical Oncologist Director, Nashville Breast Center; Associate Professor, University of Tennessee; and Managing Partner TME. "The results are meaningful and support a more tailored treatment plan for our DCIS patients."

DCISionRT stratified patients as low risk, neither adjuvant ET nor radiation therapy (RT) resulted in reduced 10-year ipsilateral breast recurrence (IBR) (5.6% BCS+ET vs BCS alone). Patients in the elevated risk group, benefited from adjuvant ET as well as RT.

"We are excited to share this unique data demonstrating the expanded utility of DCISionRT to guide personalized treatment decisions for DCIS patients," says Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "As precision medicine becomes the new standard of care, we are committed to continuous innovation to improve healthcare outcomes for early-stage breast cancer patients, clinicians and the healthcare system."

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

