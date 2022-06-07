Medline expands strategic partnership with Dayton Children's Hospital

Introduces new laboratory supply chain and product standardization solutions

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has become the laboratory supplies prime vendor for Ohio-based Dayton Children's Hospital, entering a $10 million, multi-year partnership. The partnership also marks Medline's first pediatric hospital laboratory prime vendor agreement. As Dayton Children's exclusive medical and surgical supplies partner for more than eight years, Medline will now also provide an extensive portfolio of laboratory supplies and solutions for the acute care facility.

During the height of the pandemic, Dayton Children's tapped Medline for new laboratory supply chain and product standardization solutions, focusing on inventory allocations and transparency across ordering, stocking and utilization of testing kits and other laboratory supplies.

"Children's hospitals have different needs than adult hospitals, so it's imperative that we have the right guidance on which products to utilize and the alternatives, and overall visibility into what is and is not attainable," said David Farrall, corporate director of sourcing and supply chain at Dayton Children's Hospital. "Medline has been able to do just that, and more, while being extremely attentive with great follow-up and bringing new ideas to the table."

Medline's supply chain capabilities will help Dayton Children's improve its operational results without compromising quality by streamlining the integration of the laboratory business, which traditionally operated separately, into the hospital's broader supply chain operations. The two organizations will also work together to harmonize internal processes to maintain inventory effectiveness and transparency while providing advisory on product substitutions.

"The unique needs of the pediatrics segment allow us to think outside the box when it comes to delivering the best laboratory solutions," said Rick Hammerly, acute care sales at Medline. "We're thrilled to break into this space and partner with a health system that shares the same values as Medline, which is a commitment to helping healthcare run better for all."

Medline bridges the gap between clinical lab and supply chain efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of 120,000 products covering all major lab categories, including various Medline-branded products, and is rapidly approaching 100 lab prime vendor partnerships.

About Dayton Children's Hospital

One of only 31 independent freestanding children's hospitals in the country, Dayton Children's is the region's only medical facility dedicated to children. Magnet-designated and recognized as a top hospital by U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals in orthopedics and pulmonology, the experts at Dayton Children's care for more than 380,000 children each year. Consistently recognized as one of the country's best and most cost-effective pediatric hospitals, Dayton Children's is home to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and together with the United States Air Force shares the nation's only civilian-military integrated pediatric training program. For more children's health and safety information, visit our web site at www.childrensdayton.org.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

