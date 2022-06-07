LUXXFOLIO Benefits from Low Power Costs

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH) a vertically-integrated digital asset company is pleased to announce it has mined 25.22 Bitcoin in the month of May 2022. The Company's total hash rate is currently 180 PH/s.

Mining Overview (as at or for the month of May 2022 ):

Bitcoin Mine site operating at ~180PH/s ( April 30, 2022 - 180 PH/s);

Total monthly Bitcoin mined of 25.22 ( April 2022 – 25.39 Bitcoin);

Bitcoin equivalent reserves at end of month of 52.4 ( Apr 30, 2022 – 62.6); and

100% of our Bitcoin reserves remain in our custody accounts.

Ken Maclean, President of LUXXFOLIO commented, "Currently our power costs equate to approximately $7,900 to produce one Bitcoin. Having stable power pricing in a rising inflationary environment is a key sustainable differentiating factor for LUXXFOLIO as we continue to see other players in the industry exposed to this risk. This coupled with our completed power expansion and delivery of new miners over the next quarter provides a solid foundation for the future".

Recent Company Highlights:



Estimated Calendar Miner Installation Dates

Q3 2022: 1,400 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

