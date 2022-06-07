CAE is hosting its Investor Day today

MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE today is hosting an Investor Day at the Lotte Palace in New York.

During this event, the CAE executive management team will provide an in-depth look and update on the Company's business, technology and products, market opportunities and strategic initiatives, with time for questions. It will also include interactive demos and various opportunities to exchange with the CAE leadership team in attendance. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live presentations' webcast will be available for those unable to attend the in-person event.

Click here to watch the live webcast.

An online recording of the event will also be available afterwards at https://www.cae.com/investors/.

CAE's Investor Day is intended for capital market professionals, including financial analysts and institutional investors.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a high-technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

View original content:

SOURCE CAE INC.