BRITIVE JOINS AWS PARTNER NETWORK AND BRINGS ITS DYNAMIC PERMISSION PLATFORM TO AWS MARKETPLACE

Customers can now easily access Britive's platform to gain continuous visibility and control, policy and governance, and monitoring and protection across all AWS accounts

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive , a cloud-native dynamic access management platform, announced today that it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). Additionally, Britive is announcing the availability of its platform in AWS Marketplace .

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Organizations turn to AWS for speed, agility, and scalability, where human and service IDs play important roles in the development process. Service IDs typically outnumber human IDs, which can lead to an increase in standing privileges and a broader attack surface. Since service IDs are built at the speed of automation –– often completing tasks automatically 24/7 –– having an access management strategy that secures human and service IDs is essential. This is why Britive has made its Dynamic Permission platform available to AWS customers today.

"As Head of Cyber Security, I need to understand when developers need privileged access, for how long, and that it is granted to a minimum set of systems and data for a specific period of time," said Dustin Goodwin, Head of Cyber Security at Nayya. "Britive provides AWS visibility through rapid audit and access discovery, enforcement of expanded access privileges, and automated privilege reduction when no longer required. The outcome is reduced risk and the ability to operate with higher confidence through just-in-time, temporarily console and programmatic access, which lets Nayya app development achieve velocity and protect elevated privileges. The solution is a huge advantage for our DevSecOps initiatives."

In the last 12 months, Britive increased ARR by 3x year-over-year. This growth was driven by 100 percent expansion in its customer base and addition of new customers including an industry-leading insurance group, a Fortune 500 international retail organization, and a Fortune 500 data management company.

"We've seen a significant boost in demand in the last year for more robust identity management across AWS services—that's why this new partnership is so critical," said Art Poghosyan, CEO, Britive. "By offering Britive in AWS Marketplace, we can now offer customers Just-In-Time permissioning for human and service IDs, dynamic secrets generations for human and service IDs, and full integration with operation-critical SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and DaaS services. This is yet another step in fulfilling our mission of helping businesses protect their ever-growing attack surfaces."

About Britive

Britive (www.britive.com) is a cloud-native security solution built for the most demanding cloud-forward enterprises. The Britive platform empowers teams across cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and security functions with dynamic and intelligent privileged access administration solutions for multi-cloud environments. Using deep API-based integrations, our patent-pending technology orchestrates permissioning for the modern enterprise cloud infrastructure and applications. The Britive platform helps organizations implement cloud security best practices like Just-In-Time (JIT) access and zero standing privileges (ZSP) to prevent security breaches and operational disruptions, while increasing efficiency and user productivity. Customers include medium to large businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, automotive, retail, media & entertainment, and other industries. Britive was founded by security industry veterans with a track record as successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

