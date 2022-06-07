Anavasi Diagnostics Announces Appointment of Scott Robitaille As Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

Robitaille Will Focus on Commercializing New Products, Driving Revenue and Increasing Brand Awareness Alongside the Company's Seasoned Senior Leadership Team

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anavasi Diagnostics ('Anavasi'), a medical technology company focused on the development of novel molecular diagnostic testing, has announced the addition of Scott Robitaille as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Robitaille joins Anavasi with in-depth knowledge of the medical device and molecular diagnostics sector and over two decades of sales, marketing, and channel management experience. Over the course of his career with firms such as Immunostics, Chembio Diagnostics, and Abbott's Alere Inc., Scott has demonstrated a track record of initiating and leading change, driving results, and transforming business to improve the customer experience. In his recent role at Visby Medical, Scott led contract negotiations, developing long-term profitable customer accounts through relationships with major distribution channel partners.

"I'm honored to be joining Anavasi at this pivotal stage of growth for the company," said Scott. "With our novel, disruptive technology, I look forward to solidifying Anavasi's place in the medical diagnostic market as a leader in the industry," said Robitaille.

"We are pleased to have Scott join our team," said Nelson Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Anavasi Diagnostics. "We searched for a leader with proven product launch results who built strong teams and was a recognized executive in the diagnostics space. Scott met all of those criteria, and we are glad to have him aboard. He will be a critical part of our success."

Robitaille joins an Anavasi Diagnostics executive team comprised of highly regarded industry executives, including Patterson (President and CEO), Scott Hales (Chief Financial Officer), Mike Blaivas, MD, FACEP (Chief Medical Officer) and Guy Ellis (Chief Operating Officer). The three Anavasi Co-Founders remain actively involved in daily operations and development, too: Barry Lutz, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer), Robert Atkinson (Chief of Innovation and Technology) and Minh Duong (Chief of Engineering). Anavasi is a portfolio company of the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acquisition of Diagnostics (RADx) program where it has received $14.9M in contract funding for rapid scaling and commercialization of its AsecencioDx™ platform. The Company has also raised $8.6M in separate funding to date and is currently completing a $6M bridge round and kicking off a $20M Series A raise.

"Anavasi continues to increase productivity with a focus on preparing for commercialization as we await final FDA authorization for emergency use (EUA) for the Ascencio platform. We are excited about the sales, marketing, and business development expertise Scott will bring to our team. These areas will be crucial for the company as we begin to roll out the AscencioDx™ platform to point-of-care facilities and work on future product developments," said Patterson.

For more information, please visit www.anavasidx.com.

About Anavasi Diagnostics

Anavasi Diagnostics is a medical technology company focused on saving lives by developing novel molecular diagnostic testing using a proprietary patent-pending reverse transcriptase methodology. It was founded by world-leading university researchers, top medical device and clinical diagnostics engineering and design executives, manufacturing experts and a former Microsoft software veteran. Throughout their careers, the team has altogether been responsible for the introduction of more than forty medical/diagnostic products and over 350 peer-reviewed research publications. www.anavasidx.com

