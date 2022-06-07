Alba Wheels Up Welcomes New CRO Joseph Milstein

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alba Wheels Up is pleased to welcome Joseph Milstein as its Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Milstein is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in international and domestic logistics and transportation. Throughout his career, he has repeatedly led commercial organizations to improved revenue growth and profitability.

Prior to joining Alba Wheels Up, Joseph served in senior leadership positions at APL Limited, APL Logistics, FMI International (Toll Global Forwarding), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services. Most recently, he led the growth and commercial efforts for two successful supply chain technology start-up companies, Leaf Logistics and Clockwork Logistics Systems.

Alba Wheels Up CEO, Damien Stile, commented, "As Alba Wheels Up continues to accelerate its growth rate, Joseph will play a key role in leading our revenue generation engine. We are thrilled to welcome someone with such deep industry and functional expertise, and we expect his impact to be immediate."

Joseph earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from NYU.

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a logistics company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, e-commerce, trade consulting, and other supply chain services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company primarily operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY and has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. www.albawheelsup.com

