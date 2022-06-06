Masterpiece International launches ATLAS, its enhanced customer experience portal

Innovative technology enhances Masterpiece International's premium services and provides

a best-in-class customer experience portal

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterpiece International revealed its new customer experience portal, ATLAS by Masterpiece. ATLAS is a secure platform offering clients world-class supply chain visibility with accurate, continuous monitoring supported by analysis and delivered to a dynamic dashboard, providing the power to surface critical data anytime, anywhere.

"ATLAS by Masterpiece solves the challenges of collaboration across time zones, reduces confusion and manual reporting by automating critical milestones in supply chains and adding visibility to each step."

The ATLAS by Masterpiece solution was developed to satisfy the increasing global pressure on supply chains and the need for advanced technology solutions to provide an intuitive experience with on-demand data. The technology team worked to solve the unique challenges associated with secure collaboration in a continued remote workforce, secure document sharing needs, and up to the minute reporting and analytics. "The addition of Atlas by Masterpiece enhances our premium logistics service offerings, supported by an industry leading technology suite of services," said Brian Summers, Vice President of Technology.

"We are pleased to provide our clients with a modern technology solution to manage complicated and sensitive supply chains," said Thomas Gilgen, President of Masterpiece International Logistics Solutions, "ATLAS by Masterpiece solves the challenges of collaboration across time zones, reduces confusion and manual reporting by automating critical milestones in supply chains and adding visibility to each step."

User-friendly with a dynamic design, collaborative interface, and real-time alerts, ATLAS by Masterpiece can be shared with critical stakeholders. See how ATLAS by Masterpiece empowers customers globally to improve visibility, reduce risk, and avoid delays.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. Masterpiece International, a Magnate business segment, provides international logistics services through offices located in major international shipping hubs throughout the U.S. Founded in 1989, Masterpiece has leveraged its unique expertise with highly complex air, ocean, and ground shipments to develop a full suite of premium logistics services for a broad range of industries, providing each customer high-touch exceptional service. For more information on Magnate Worldwide's business segments and acquisition criteria visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

Press Contact:

Becky Wheeler

T: +1 971.339.7625

Email: news@magnateworldwide.com

