Marrying Proven Clinical Efficacy, Natural Ingredients, Unsurpassed Patient Compliance, NovaFerrum Celebrates Two Millionth Iron Supplement Sale

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaFerrum, the ONLY over-the-counter iron supplement clinically proven to be safe, effective and well-tolerated through a multi-year clinical study, has recently sold its two millionth bottle . Widely recommended by physicians and pharmacists and used by happy customers across the globe, NovaFerrum offers a complete line of natural and highly effective iron supplements specially formulated to work well, be more easily absorbed and minimize the gastrointestinal side effects like constipation and stomach pain often caused by other iron supplements. NovaFerrum infant and children's liquid iron products were developed to be pleasant tasting, in direct contrast to other liquid iron supplements, which are notoriously foul-tasting and almost unpalatable to many children and have led to high non-compliance with dosing regimens.

The ultimate Cinderella story, NovaFerrum was originally developed in 2008 by Patrick Monsivais, a father with a background in pharmaceuticals struggling to help his infant daughter get the iron she desperately needed but refused to take. After years of clinical trials, legal and Food and Drug Administration filings, efforts to perfect the patent-pending formulation, and working tirelessly to develop relationships with supply chain partners, NovaFerrum products are sold in select pharmacies and direct-to-consumers through Amazon.com.

Meticulously sourced and manufactured in the United States and offering vegan-verified, non-GMO, certified gluten-free, Halal and Kosher options to fit nearly every need and dietary restriction, NovaFerrum products are rooted in science and offer the ideal source of iron for infants, children, adolescents, adults, athletes and seniors. The company has achieved the two-million bottle sold milestone with minimal advertising, relying almost exclusively on doctor recommendations and more than 13,000 Five-star Amazon reviews. NovaFerrum's market share continues to grow rapidly, allowing the small, privately owned company to compete with large and well-funded vitamin and supplement conglomerates and big pharma.

"We believe that or focus on proven clinical outcomes and attention to detail are directly responsible for the millions of sales and thousands of five-star reviews and medical recommendations we've earned," said NovaFerrum Founder and CEO Patrick Monsivais. "Even the best supplements won't work if people won't take them, and we're proud we've been able to apply our experience and expertise to help millions of families just like ours increase their health and quality of life."

