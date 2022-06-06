Leading Build-For-Rent Company Triples Its Portfolio in One Year

Quinn Residences enters Tennessee and adds 820 single-family homes to the scarce housing market

ATLANTA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences ("Quinn"), a leading Atlanta-based owner and operator of newly built, single-family rental communities today announces the acquisition of five properties in the Southeast, adding 820 high-quality homes to its portfolio. The leading build-for-rent company expands its portfolio in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina and enters a new market, with an acquisition in Tennessee.

"Our trajectory in the Southeast continues to grow as Quinn expands in its existing territories and enters a new one," said Richard Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Quinn Residences. "The housing market is experiencing unprecedented low inventory, and our goal is to provide even more reasonably priced options for residents in these high-demand markets. Whether it's someone relocating to the south or looking for a maintenance-free way of living, our build-for-rent homes provide the flexibility and inventory to an industry in need."

Quinn enters the Tennessee market with the acquisition of The Guild in Chattanooga – a community of 92 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, which are planned to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

Quinn further establishes its presence in Florida with the purchase of Towns at Lake Nona in St. Cloud and enters the Tampa market by acquiring Moccasin Wallow in Bradenton. These properties will consist of 94 and 260 homes, respectively, with first deliveries scheduled by the end of 2022.

As part of continued expansion in Georgia, Quinn acquires Dorchester Place in Covington, which will become its eighth property in the state. This community will feature 82 sizable fenced-in detached homes averaging 2,550 square feet, which will be ready for occupancy in early December 2022.

Adding to Quinn's portfolio in North Carolina, Stephens Farm in Holly Springs will comprise 292 top-of-the-line townhomes unique to this rapidly growing submarket, with construction expected to begin in June of 2022.

Quinn Residences has remained aggressive in 2022, tripling its portfolio in the past year to over 3,000 homes in varying development phases across five states. The firm also previously announced raising over $900 million of equity, nearly quadrupling its goal of $250 million. Capitalizing on the robust demand from consumers and investors alike, Quinn will continue its expansion plans into key growth markets throughout the Southeast.

About Quinn Residences

With over 3,000 homes across 2 communities in its portfolio, Quinn Residences is a privately held real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating newly built, single-family rental communities located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods believing that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. For more information, visit https://live-quinn.com/, call 866-784-6673 (866- QUINNRE), or email info@live-quinn.com.

