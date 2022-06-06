ePlus Recognized on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

Company Climbs to Number 30 on Annual List

HERNDON, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it was ranked 30th on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider (SP) 500 List. CRN's annual SP 500 list ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and services as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies.

ePlus enables its customers to leverage a broad portfolio of advanced technology solutions across its key focus areas—security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging technologies—that enhances their ability to operate with agility in support of their business goals. From consultative assessments and advisement to strategy and implementation, ePlus provides local support, long-term service, flexible payment options and deep collaborative partnerships with leading technology providers that gives its customers a path to achieving more from their technology investments.

"Our high ranking on the SP 500 list is a testament to the powerful technology solutions we provide our customers and also of our ability to help them maximize the benefits and returns they realize from those investments," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "Digital transformation and evolution of the enterprise are at the core of every ePlus conversation, and our expansive technology portfolio is strategically built around solutions and services that touch every part of the spectrum."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

