Yesway Offers Support to the Uvalde Community Through Its Uvalde Strong Fundraising Campaign

Customers are invited to join and donate at all Yesway and Allsup's store locations

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, today announced its Uvalde Strong fundraising campaign, created to offer support to the Uvalde, Texas community that has been so tragically impacted as the result of a mass shooting at a local elementary school last month that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Yesway's Uvalde Strong fundraising campaign was created to offer support to the Uvalde, Texas community. Through June 30, 2022, Yesway and Allsup’s customers will be invited to make $1.00, $5.00, $10.00 (or larger) donations at checkout. Every generous donation will help Yesway to achieve its goal of raising $50,000 for those whose lives have been irrevocably changed. (PRNewswire)

Through June 30, 2022, Yesway and Allsup's customers will be invited to make $1.00, $5.00, $10.00 (or larger) donations at checkout.

"Everyone at Yesway is deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy, which hits very close to home, and we feel compelled to support our neighbors in Uvalde," said Tom Trkla, Yesway's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to donating $25,000 to benefit the families and community members who have been affected by the mass shooting tragedy. We ask our Yesway and Allsup's customers to join us by making donations at our stores. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising $50,000 for those whose lives have been irrevocably changed."

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you where donations to Yesway's Uvalde Strong Fundraising campaign can be made, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway has recently been named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 405 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

Contact: Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

Headquarterd in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com (PRNewsfoto/Yesway) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yesway