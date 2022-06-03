TACO CABANA LAUNCHES ALL-NEW CARNE ASADA STREET TACOS, SMOTHERED BURRITOS PLUS A LIMITED-TIME CHERRY MARGARITA

SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Taco Cabana is introducing their all-new Carne Asada Street Tacos, new options for Smothered Burritos, a new dessert and a new, limited-time seasonal margarita.

Launching June 8, 2022, TC lovers can visit any Texas location and try the new Carne Asada Street Tacos in a three-pack for $4.29, as a plate with rice and beans for $7.59 or as a combo, with chips & queso and a drink for $8.99. The all-new TC Carne Asada is USDA Choice beef, seasoned with salt and pepper, then seared on a flat top to deliver a delicious traditional charred flavor. The charred carne asada is then placed on corn tortillas, topped with chopped onions and cilantro and served with a wedge of lime on the side.





Taco Cabana is also expanding its burrito offerings with 16 new smothered burrito combinations this summer. Guests first choose their protein including Chicken Fajita for $8.29, Steak Fajita for $9.89, Ground Beef for $8.09 or Shredded Chicken for $7.49, then select one of four homemade sauces to smother their burrito with – choosing from Queso, Queso Blanco, Tex-Mex or Green Sauce.

The new and never-before-served-at-TC Cherry Margarita is a refreshing taste of summer pairing perfectly with any TC meal for those 21 years of age or older and is available for just $4. Guests of legal drinking age can also indulge in TC's variety of classic frozen margarita offerings all day, every day to help quench the Texas summer heat.

To complement any TC meal, guests can indulge in an expanded dessert line including signature TC sopapillas, churros, Tres Leches cake or TC's new chocolate chip cookie, available starting June 18, 2022.

"We are very proud of our industry-leading stature when it comes to great Tex-Mex flavor, the use of quality ingredients and ongoing culinary innovation," continued Camacho. "As a brand, first and foremost, we are committed to always listening to what our guests want from us, innovating, then delivering great menu variety against those asks."

For more information on the latest menu items, visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, burritos, tacos, freshly-made flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up and delivery. As of June 3, 2022, Taco Cabana operates 143 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

