PenFed Credit Union Empowers Veterans to Thrive Through the Arts with $50,000 Donation to Armed Services Arts Partnership at Washington Nationals Game

Donation Presented During Pre-Game Activities at Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Game

TYSONS, Va., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, furthered its commitment to the military community with a $50,000 donation to the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) to help veterans thrive through the arts. PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation Board of Directors Treasurer Sandra "Sam" Patricola presented the check to ASAP Executive Director Brian Jenkins during pre-game activities on the field of Nationals Park before the Nats squared off against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 29.

PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation Board of Directors Treasurer Sandra “Sam” Patricola (left) presents a $50,000 donation to ASAP Executive Director Brian Jenkins and graduates of the ASAP program during pre-game activities on the field of Nationals Park. (PRNewswire)

The donation will be used to fund ASAP's initiatives, including ASAP's "Combat to Comedy" performance at Caroline's on Broadway in New York City on Thursday, September 15. The night of laughs will feature comedy sets from ASAP military veteran comics, headline comedians and PenFed executives. To date, PenFed has donated over $200,000 to support the over 1,800 veterans in the ASAP community.

"We cannot underestimate the healing power of the arts," said Patricola. "I'm really proud of this partnership and that PenFed can support a community that is not only transforming lives through comedy, improv and storytelling, but saving them."

Graduates of ASAP's programs took part in several Nationals gameday traditions on the field including the ceremonial "Play Ball" announcement, line-up card delivery and holding of the Presidents Race finish line ribbon.

"We're so grateful for PenFed's deep commitment to the well-being of veterans and military families," said Jenkins. "This generous contribution will impact hundreds of veterans' lives, and it's just a part of what PenFed has done to give veterans the opportunity to build skills, grow their confidence, and join a supportive community through ASAP."

Donations to support the military community through ASAP can be made here.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.8 million members worldwide with $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About the Armed Services Arts Partnership

The Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) is the largest community arts organization serving the military community in the US. ASAP fosters creative communities where veterans and their families thrive through the arts. The nonprofit's free, immersive classes include stand-up comedy, storytelling, improv, creative writing, acting, drawing, and more. Peer-reviewed research demonstrates ASAP participants experience significant, lasting improvements in resilience, belonging, self-esteem, and integration of self. ASAP has served 2,000 veterans in eight years and ASAP alumni have performed for 150,000 audience members. Learn more at asapasap.org.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union