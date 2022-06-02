TIPQA Quality Management Solution and TIPSFE Shop Floor Execution Solution Achieve SAP-Certified Integration with S/4HANA 2021 EX and S/4HANA 2021

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIP Technologies, a leading provider of quality, compliance, and shop floor execution solutions, announced today that its TIPQA™ Quality Management Solution and its TIPSFE™ Shop Floor Execution Solution have achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® 2021 EX and SAP S/4HANA 2021. TIPQA and TIPSFE integrate with SAP software to help organizations optimize business performance, effectively manage quality and compliance, and reduce risk.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the TIPQA Quality Management Solution and the TIPSFE Shop Floor Execution Solution integrate with SAP S/4HANA® 2021 EX and SAP S/4HANA 2021 using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud is an innovative, lightweight cloud suite designed to help run a successful business in the cloud.

"Driven by an increased demand for hosted offerings, this certified integration leverages the power of the SAP platform to deliver our best-in-class TIPQA and TIPSFE solutions in an environment that is easy to implement and affordable to maintain. The collaboration allows TIP Technologies to provide the increased security, scalability, and improved workflow that is required of today's leading manufacturers," said Badri Aavan, Director of Engineering and Operations at TIP Technologies.

TIP Technologies' decades of industry experience coupled with the reliable next-generation SAP infrastructure, enable companies to automate business processes, improve supply chain quality, and accelerate time to market. Seamless integration of actionable data provides optimal enterprise visibility to support improved business outcomes and enhanced customer satisfaction.

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations.

