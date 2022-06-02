Sony Electronics Designates Charter Members of Professional AV Alliance Partner Network

Leading Software and Hardware Providers Increase Power and Flexibility of Sony's Professional Display Solutions While Addressing the Needs of Vertical Markets

PARAMUS, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics has aligned with strategic partners across the AV industry to offer compatible software and hardware solutions that bring additional power, creative freedom and enhanced compatibility to its lineup of professional displays. This growing partner ecosystem, which launched last year, includes many of the leading solutions providers focused on digital signage, conference collaboration and mounting.

Sony Electronics is building out its Professional AV Alliance Partner Network (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics aligns with strategic display partners across the pro AV industry for enhanced power and compatibility.

"Sony's display solutions, including our professional BRAVIA lineup and Crystal LED video wall are chosen by the community because of their superior image quality, reliability and flexibility," said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products & Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "Since we formally announced our AV Collaborative Alliances Program last year, the reception from partners and the community has been extremely positive. By combining our collective strengths with those of our collaborators, we're committed to creating more compatibility and integration and providing more value for our users in a growing range of vertical markets – giving them yet another reason to seamlessly deploy our state-of-the-art displays."

With a focus on interactivity, certification and compatibility, the program supports businesses across the AV spectrum, integrating with software solutions and hardware that address digital signage, IPTV, device management, computer vision and AI, AV control systems and unified communications.

Charter Alliance Partners include:

Appspace

Crestron

Draper

Korbyt

Navori Labs

Peerless-AV

Skykit

Spectrio

TSI Touch

Webex by Cisco

At InfoComm 2022, June 8-10 in Las Vegas, Sony will be showcasing key Alliance Partners and technology collaborators. See integrated conference collaboration solutions from Crestron (XiO Cloud®), Cisco (WebEx), Logitech and Pexip paired with Sony's BRAVIA professional displays including Airplay and Chromecast demos. Strategic digital signage collaborators will be demonstrating how Sony is strengthening its vertical market approach, including Spectrio (corporate), Navori Labs (retail), Skykit (education), Appspace (healthcare) and Korbyt (transportation). Hardware partners including Peerless-AV, Draper and TSI Touch will also support Sony's BRAVIA professional displays and Crystal LED video walls and create a richer experience for users and attendees.

In related news, Sony's BRAVIA professional displays recently received certifications from both Crestron and Cisco. With prior certification for Crestron Connected, Sony has now integrated its latest Technology Operations Management Platform, XiO Cloud®, enabling businesses to access its workplace technology all in one place. As a certified partner, Crestron's XiO Cloud® platform allows customers to deploy, monitor and manage Sony's displays from a centralized location, reducing installation time and increasing uptime. The displays are also Webex certified and integrated with Webex Room Kit Series, the market leading devices for video meetings and virtual team collaboration.

As the program evolves, additional partnerships, certifications and compatibility testing will be announced. For more information on the program and to see a full list of supported, compatible and Alliance Partners, please visit https://pro.sony/alliances.

