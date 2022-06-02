Noble Hires Katherine Minnock as Director of Investments and Owen Berry as Development Manager

Leadership additions help support Noble's growing investment platforms

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointments of Katherine Minnock as Director of Investments and Owen Berry as Development Manager.

"Katie's addition to our team supports Noble's commitment to recruiting top talent as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of our hospitality investment strategies," said Dustin Fisher, Noble Senior Vice President. (PRNewswire)

Ms. Minnock is responsible for the execution of the acquisition and development strategies across Noble's investment platforms. She joins Noble from Starwood Capital affiliate SH Hotels & Resorts, where she was Director of Development, overseeing U.S. and Asia Pacific growth across their three luxury and lifestyle hotel brands. She previously held leadership roles at BRE Hotels & Resorts, a Blackstone company, and Hilton. Ms. Minnock earned a bachelor's degree in Hotel Administration from Cornell University, where she serves as a board member of the Cornell Hotel Society.

Mr. Berry is responsible for assisting Noble's pre-development process for hotel acquisitions, renovations, and new developments, including due diligence, estimating, and design. He joins Noble from Lighthouse Consulting Group, where he was a Senior Associate. He was previously an Associate Architect for LM Consultants, where he conducted acquisition property condition assessments and new-build construction inspections. Mr. Berry earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Miami and is a registered architect.

"Owen brings a proven track record with strong industry expertise that immediately benefits Noble's value-enhancing strategies," said Judd Ledet, Noble Senior Vice President.

Founded in 1993, Noble is a leading real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested nearly $5 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

