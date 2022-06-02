Douglas Elliman Welcomes Rick Moeser as CEO, Business Development

Veteran International Luxury Real Estate Executive Will Lead Efforts to Expand and Identify New Markets, Agents, Agent Teams and Business Opportunities for the Brokerage.

NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that Rick Moeser has joined the company as CEO of Business Development. A leading executive with more than 30 years of experience in luxury residential real estate, Moeser will lead the brokerage's efforts to expand into new markets, recruit top agent talent and identify new business opportunities.

"Rick has earned a sterling reputation as a builder of global affiliate networks that generate tens of billions in annual sales," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman. "Douglas Elliman is now further poised to achieve great things through his leadership and expertise."

Moeser joins the company from Christie's International Real Estate, where he served for 17 years as Executive Director. He was previously a Senior Vice President for Sotheby's International Realty.

"Bringing in an executive of Rick's caliber is clear testament to our commitment to thoughtful growth and strategic expansion," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Elliman Realty. "There is no better person—at no better time—to help this company make good on that commitment."

Over his career, Moeser established and managed a network of more than 100 real estate affiliations worldwide, while personally managing 40 firms at Christie's International Real Estate.

"Few companies with the history and stature of Douglas Elliman have shown as much boldness and ambition in facing the future," said Rick Moeser, CEO, Business Development, Douglas Elliman Realty. "I am thrilled and proud to be joining Elliman and its century-long commitment to reimagining the real estate industry."

Moeser will be a member of the corporate executive team.

