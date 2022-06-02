Acuva Technologies inks exclusive North American partnership with Lippert Components, Inc.

Agreement will bring Acuva's advanced water purification solutions to the RV and Marine markets

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Acuva Technologies Inc. (Acuva), a world leader in the design, manufacture and integration of advanced water purification solutions for commercial and consumer applications, today announced an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a leading supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries with over 100 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally.

Acuva Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Acuva Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Acuva's innovative range of consumer UV-LED water purification products are a perfect solution for adventurers who enjoy the off-grid lifestyle in their RVs, camper vans, trailers and boats. Acuva's proprietary IntenseBeam UV-LED technology eliminates up to 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses found in water, providing customers with the confidence and peace of mind that they can safely consume water wherever they may be, no matter the source.

"At Acuva, we believe everyone should have access to safe drinking water, which is why we are excited to partner with Lippert to bring our range of water purification products to the fast-growing RV and marine markets in North America," said Manoj Singh, President and CEO of Acuva Technologies. "While having access to clean drinking water is a priority for our customers, we know concerns around protecting our environment have never been more top-of-mind. Our products offer a safe and sustainable drinking water solution, removing the need to carry single use plastic water bottles. Every Acuva-Lippert product has the potential to remove hundreds of thousands of plastic water bottles from our landfills over its lifetime."

Together, Acuva and Lippert will create a co-branded range of water purification products designed specifically for the RV and marine markets that will be sold exclusively across channels by Lippert in North America. These systems will also be installed into new RVs at the time of manufacture, giving customers the best-in-class water purification technology already built-in.

"Lippert is excited to partner with Acuva to bring their advanced water purification technology to the RV and Marine Industries," said Andrew Mock, Lippert's Senior Vice President of Furrion North America. "The addition of the new co-branded Acuva-Lippert UV-LED water purification products to our suite of offerings is Lippert answering the call of our customers who are increasingly seeking more sustainable solutions as they pursue the outdoor lifestyle. We look forward to working with Acuva to expand the availability of these products, giving our customers clean drinking water wherever they go, both on and off the grid."

UV-LED disinfection systems have been addressing the barriers to safe drinking water for more than seven years. Beyond providing compact, low-power and high effective applications for individual and commercial customers, Acuva's technology can be integrated into appliances for the home or office.

The Acuva-Lippert products for the RV and marine markets will be available for purchase in Q3 2022, and the new RVs are expected to hit the market then as well.

Product information:

Contact your Lippert Sales Rep or call 574-535-1125

About Acuva Technologies Inc.

Acuva, a world leader in UVC-LED water purification and disinfection technology, developed its UV-LED water purification systems to enable clean drinking water globally. Our range of commercial and consumer products provide a compact, low-power and highly effective water purification solution for customers around the globe whether that be for the home, boat, RV or for commercial customers integrating Acuva UV-LED technology into their appliances. www.acuvatech.com

About Lippert Components, Inc.

With over 100 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions — Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium products to every industry and person we serve. www.lci1.com

Media assets are available here:

Lippert_Logo_color.jpg

ACUVA-TM-logo_CMYK_Gradient.jpg

Acuva_Wanderer_2.0_product_image.png, Acuva_Wanderer_2.0_product_image.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acuva Technologies