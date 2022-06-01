Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners and Pacific Life Announce $500M Joint Venture...

JV will invest in value-add multifamily and industrial properties across the United States

DENVER and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. (WDIP), announced today that it has partnered with Pacific Life to form a $500 million programmatic joint venture.

The joint venture will make equity investments in multifamily and industrial properties across the United States. Focusing on the robust middle market of real estate, the partnership will invest $15 million to $50 million in equity per deal alongside sponsors with track records of successful value-add transactions. WDIP expects the joint venture to invest in up to 30 assets with a total value in excess of $1.5 billion.

"With the current market dynamics in commercial real estate, industrial and multifamily provide more stability than other property types, and we continue to see a steady deal flow of attractive value-add opportunities in these asset classes," said Mitch Resnick, President of WDIP. "For many owners and operators, it has become even more important to gain access to strategic capital to fill their capital stacks. This partnership with Pacific Life will enable us to continue deploying capital in high quality opportunities across the country."

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP") is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com .

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

