NEW GOODWHEAT™ PASTA SERVES UP PASTA REVOLUTION WITH FORKFUL OF FIBER THAT NEVER TASTED SO GOOD

Sixteen years in the making, GoodWheat™ pasta redefines the pasta category with one simple ingredient as consumers seek to amp up nutrition without sacrificing taste

DAVIS, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasta-lovers seeking to add fiber to their diets without sacrificing taste will soon be boiling over with joy with today's debut of GoodWheat™ pasta, a superior, single-ingredient noodle that delivers better nutrition and unmatched taste. Developed by Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of plant-based health and wellness products, GoodWheat is an innovative and healthy addition to the pasta category, marking the company's continued expansion into better-for-you food and wellness products.

GoodWheat pasta's five varieties – penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, elbows and rotini – are now available in select retailers nationwide, for $3.99 (SRP) for a 12-oz. package. Each pasta type is also sold in both 3-packs and 6-packs on Amazon, as well as variety packs in 3- and 6-packs.

"It's no secret that Americans love pasta, but until now, families have had to choose between traditional pastas that deliver on taste but aren't typically strong in nutritional content and 'healthier' veggie-based pastas that offer nutrition but are lacking in taste and texture," said Laura Pitlik, Arcadia's chief marketing officer. "With GoodWheat, parents can feel good about serving a crowd-pleasing meal to their families – even the kids will love the amazing taste and benefit from the nutrition – taking dinners from blah to brava!"

GoodWheat pasta contains four times the fiber of regular pasta – with 8g per serving versus 2g in regular wheat pasta – a significant health benefit for the 60 percent of U.S. adults[1] who are seeking to increase their fiber intake to improve their digestive health, cardiovascular health, weight management and more. GoodWheat pasta is also rich in prebiotic fiber to support gut health and immunity.

The health benefits of GoodWheat pasta extend far beyond fiber; it also has 9g of protein per serving, which is about 25 percent higher than most traditional pastas[2]. GoodWheat pasta has the market's trusted Non-GMO certification, is certified kosher and is USA Farm Grown, a key product attribute for those seeking transparent sourcing. GoodWheat also consists of one simple ingredient, in contrast to other common pasta brands which use enriched wheat flour and add ingredients such as xanthan gum.

"Our proprietary, premium wheat has been carefully cultivated over the last 16 years, culminating in a great tasting pasta with zero questionable ingredients," added Pitlik. "GoodWheat pasta supports the efforts of parents working to nourish their families with simple, clean and natural products. The food we eat plays a significant role in our health, and we believe our next-generation wheat will positively impact the wellbeing of people who want to enjoy a better-for-you pasta worthy of even the best Bolognese."

In recent taste tests, GoodWheat performed significantly better than a leading veggie pasta and equal to a leading traditional pasta, a testament to its superior wheat grain which is harvested and milled into high-quality wheat flour. Cooked to perfection in 11-17 minutes, GoodWheat pasta is always al dente, and never bland, gummy or mushy.

Arcadia – whose portfolio of consumer nutrition, health and wellness brands also includes Zola® coconut water, ProVaultTM, SoulSpringTM, Saavy Naturals® – is focused on growing its dynamic consumer products in on-trend categories. GoodWheat pasta is the first product the company is introducing to the market made with its proprietary wheat grain. Visit eatgoodwheat.com to learn more, and follow GoodWheat on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok @eatgoodwheat.

About GoodWheat™

GoodWheat pasta is the first product introduced by Arcadia to the market using our proprietary wheat grain. Learn more at eatgoodwheat.com and follow us on social media @eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

With origins as a trailblazing developer of science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is now a producer of innovative, plant-based food, beverage and body care products, including GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVaultTM, SoulSpringTM, and Saavy Naturals®. The company's growing number of offerings are designed to enhance quality and health benefits in an array of consumer product categories. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

1 Source: 2021 Food & Health Survey IFIC May 2021

2 The leading traditional pasta brands have 7g protein per serving.

