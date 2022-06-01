Jotform Store Builder launches as a no-code solution to build a store in minutes

Jotform Store Builder empowers small businesses to create a store quickly and conveniently, regardless of technical skill.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, a leading online forms SaaS solution with 16 million users globally, announces Jotform Store Builder , a no-code tool for small businesses to build an online store in minutes.

(PRNewsfoto/JotForm) (PRNewswire)

Jotform Store Builder is simple to use. Small businesses can drag and drop elements to create a store in minutes, regardless of technical skill. In addition, there are endless customization options and over 25 payment gateways, such as PayPal, Stripe, and Square. As a result, the Store Builder helps small brick-and-mortar stores get online and start selling products fast.

"We don't believe it should be so difficult to take your physical store online. Jotform Store Builder ensures no small business gets left behind by pricey, overcomplicated software when they want to sell online. Most small businesses just need something that's easy to use, affordable, collects payments and gets the job done," said Chad Reid, vice president of marketing and communications at Jotform.

Jotform Store Builder isn't limited to small businesses—industries across the board benefit from Store Builder's ease of use and value, such as restaurants setting up a QR code menu to collect orders and nonprofit organizations gathering donations.

Key features and benefits include

25+ payment options, like PayPal, Stripe, and Square

No additional transaction fees

Full customization with product lists, widgets, branded URLs and more

70+ widgets

Track orders in a customized Jotform Inbox

Works on any device

100+ free templates

Advanced sharing via QR code, link or embedding into WordPress sites

Jotform Store Builder is an iteration of Jotform Apps, a no-code, drag-and-drop app builder. The new feature was developed in part because more than a third of Jotform Apps users were creating apps to collect payments.

About Jotform

We believe that the right form can make all the difference. With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more. With over 16 years in business, 16 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day.

Contact

Annabel Maw

Director of Communications

annabel@jotform.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jotform