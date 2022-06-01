David Feldman's First Book, "Small By Design: The Entrepreneur's Guide for Growing Big While Staying Small," Named Wall Street Journal & USA Today Bestseller

In "Small By Design," Feldman Reveals How Small Businesses Can Make a Major Impact With a Minimalist Mindset, Often Outperforming Much Larger Competitors

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency founder and entrepreneur David Feldman's first book, "Small By Design: The Entrepreneur's Guide for Growing Big While Staying Small," has been named a bestseller by the Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

David Feldman’s first book, “Small By Design: The Entrepreneur’s Guide for Growing Big While Staying Small,” was named a Wall Street Journal & USA Today Bestseller. In “Small By Design,” Feldman reveals how small businesses can make a major impact with a minimalist mindset, often outperforming much larger competitors. (PRNewswire)

Published by Morgan James Publishing, "Small By Design" is available now as an ebook, and hard copies can be pre-ordered ahead of their June 28 release, through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and IndieBound .

With a record number of new business applications filed in 2021 , Feldman advises small business owners that the value a company creates is not a function of its size, and the clutter of conventional growth often gets in the way of sustainable success and rewarding relationships.

"Small By Design" is already receiving praise from other business leaders and bestselling authors:

"If you're an entrepreneur with big ideas and a compelling purpose, this brilliant, heartfelt book will help you create a life of abundance and meaningful impact while staying small, by design." — Joey Reiman, Founder of BCG BrightHouse

"In this inspiring and masterfully written book, David Feldman guides us to run a successful business with humanity while staying true to ourselves. 'Small By Design' is a powerful playbook that empowers entrepreneurs to live a more satisfying life." — Tommy Breedlove, Wall Street Journal and USA Today Bestselling author of "Legendary"

ABOUT DAVID & 3 OWL

David Feldman is the founder of 3 Owl , an award-winning creative agency that crafts nimble brand identities and elegant digital experiences to equip clients for success. With a small core team and a carefully curated network of seasoned contractors, 3 Owl has generated tens of millions of dollars in added revenue for Fortune 500 and small business clients, transformed communities, and helped address the largest public health crisis in a century. In addition to being a Forbes contributor, Feldman is a regular presenter at industry-leading events, and a popular guest lecturer in marketing at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, where he earned a unique dual degree in music and business. He currently resides in Atlanta, GA.

