Content is King as Immerse Introduces First Wave of Marketplace Partners and VR Modules

With the only virtual reality (VR) company with an open platform and an SAP storefront, the Immerse Marketplace and their content partners will revolutionize training across the oil and gas, construction, mining, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics industries.

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, enterprise VR software provider Immerse has unveiled their initial content partners for their newly launched storefront, The Marketplace. The partners include Bodyswaps , Immersive Factory , VirtualSpeech , Hard Hat VR , FreeRangeXR , Virsat , Boiler Room , Proximity , Inside Technology , Solas , Real Serious Games , and Giant Lazer . The learning modules provided by these partners cover everything from soft skills, leadership training and dangerous job simulations.

The Marketplace was created to provide an efficient, cost-effective way for companies to access off-the-shelf content from third-party creators while scaling their VR training efforts as need arises without having to source developers and customize content. In addition, The Marketplace is the first aggregator of enterprise content for developers, providing an opportunity for the community to reduce customer acquisition cost, broaden their customer base on a global scale, create new and recurring revenue streams and improve margins beyond custom content. Immerse does not own any of the content on The Marketplace, so partners never have to worry about competition from their platform provider. Once a company implements the Immerse Platform, access to the Marketplace and available content is made available for license directly from Immerse or via their SAP™ storefront.

The first wave of content partners will add more than 100 learning modules to the Immerse Marketplace storefront. Together, these partners in conjunction with the Immerse Platform, will provide the content needed for organizations to easily access, implement, distribute, and measure unique and effective learning solutions across people skills, leadership training, health and safety, technical training, and wellbeing.

"We are very excited to be selected as one of the first content partners for the Immerse Marketplace. For us this innovative approach means new opportunities to help organizations boost the efficiency of their soft skills training and prepare their employees for the Future of Work," said Christophe Mallet, CEO and co-founder of Bodyswaps. "Partnering with Immerse has provided us new revenue streams, maximizing the commercial potential of our content, while at the same time giving us access to multinational accounts and new markets."

"The team at Immerse is thrilled to usher in our first set of content partners, their expertise, creativity and innovation will be well received by the Immerse Platform Marketplace customers," said John Fecci, Partnerships Director of Immerse. "Offering our partners a place to sell and resale content is a benefit not only for our partners, but our current and future customers."

"Partnering with Immerse has provided immense value, first, leveraging their platform has enabled us to level up our content creation and gamification of the experience. Now with the Marketplace, we can now easily distribute content, while also tracking progress through the Immerse Platform and adding features from the robust SDK," said Adi Stephen, Chief Learning and Innovation Officer at Boiler Room. "Strong partnerships are critical to us, and it is great that this one is already such a success."

The VR training content from these partners and the many more to follow, will cover industry sectors such as oil and gas, construction, mining, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics. Together they will bring quality, depth and subject matter experiences to The Marketplace, enabling Immerse's customers to undergo a cost effective, seamless and data rich VR training experience. Learn more about The Marketplace here and Immerse's partner program here.

About Immerse

Immerse is the leading open and scalable immersive ecosystem for enterprise XR training technology and solutions. Founded in 2014, the team developed a content aggregation, distribution and reporting platform, called the Immerse Platform, from the ground up as an enterprise solution that enables companies to create, distribute, easily implement, and measure performance for custom and off-the-shelf XR training content. Looking to advance the XR enterprise learning market, Immerse introduced the Marketplace, the industry's first, one-stop-shop for third-party content. The marketplace allows companies easier and much more cost-effective access to a wide range of world-class content in one place, accelerating implementation and improving user experience. In addition, the storefront is providing new and recurring revenue for content developers and a tool to broaden their customer base on a global scale. With clients in a wide range of industries such as CPG, Oil & Gas, pharma, life sciences, power & utilities, Immerse is the only ecosystem prepared for sustained growth. For more information, visit: https://immerse.io/

