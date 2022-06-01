Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spero" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPRO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Spero securities between October 28, 2021 and May 2, 2022, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/spro.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data submitted in support of the Tebipenem HBr NDA were insufficient to obtain FDA approval; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the Tebipenem HBr NDA in its current form; (3) the foregoing would necessitate a significant workforce reduction and restructuring of Spero's operations; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

