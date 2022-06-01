Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Financing and Capital Allocation

$600 million Senior Secured Green Notes Offering

LUXEMBOURG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMP") provides the following update on financing, capital allocation and related matters;

Offering of $600 million Senior Secured Green Notes due 2027

AMP has today launched an offering of $600 million Senior Secured Green Notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes, as described below including the implementation of AMP's Business Growth Investment program.

Issue of Perpetual Preferred Shares

AMP announces it intends to raise €250 million through an issue of 56,306,306 non-convertible, non-voting 9% Perpetual Preferred Shares of nominal value €4.44 per share to Ardagh Group S.A. ("Ardagh"), its 75.3% shareholder. Ardagh has committed to subscribe for these shares. This offering is expected to complete in July 2022, subject to shareholder approval of amendments to the Articles of Association of AMP. The Perpetual Preferred Shares are expected to provide for annual cumulative dividends that may accumulate indefinitely if not declared and paid on a yearly basis. Redemption of the Perpetual Preferred Shares at par plus unpaid dividends, as well as the payment of dividends on these shares are entirely at the discretion of AMP.

Cash Dividends to Ordinary Shareholders

AMP declared a first quarter dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share on April 26, 2022, which will be paid on June 28, 2022. AMP has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share, which will also be paid on June 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2022. AMP intends to pay a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share going forward, to be paid before the end of the relevant quarter. This $0.40 dividend per ordinary share represents a full year cash dividend of approximately $240 million.

Authority to Repurchase Shares

AMP's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $200 million of its stock through the end of 2023. Share repurchases under this program may be made in the open market, pursuant to SEC Rule 10b-18 (which may include 10b5-1 programs), or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other market conditions. Ardagh does not intend to participate in this stock buyback.

Increase in Global Asset-Based Loan Facility

AMP intends to increase its Global Asset-Based Loan Facility to approximately $400 million, from $325 million currently, reflecting growth in its business and higher commodity costs.

This capital allocation framework follows consideration of changes in financing and equity market conditions and valuations since February. The Notes offering and the €250 million issuance of 9% Perpetual Preferred Shares provide attractive long-term financing for AMP and underpins execution of its multi-year growth investment program.

AMP's quarterly dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share represents a strong and sustainable $240 million annual distribution to shareholders. We have decided to reduce the $400 million 2022 dividend set out in February and to initiate a $200 million stock buyback program because we believe that, in current markets, this is a more effective way of returning capital to shareholders (especially public shareholders, given that Ardagh does not intend to participate in the stock buyback program).

Together, these measures position AMP to concurrently (a) continue its growth investment program, the 2022 cash requirement of which has been reduced from $1.0 billion to $0.7 billion through increased use of leasing, and some re-phasing of project spend, while maintaining its planned production footprint; (ii) return meaningful capital to shareholders by regular cash dividends and stock buybacks and (iii) maintain net leverage in a long-term range of 3.75-4.0x twelve months forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA.

This release is for information purposes only.

June 1, 2022

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with annualised sales of approximately $10 billion.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.

