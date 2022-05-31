Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at SLEEP 2022

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at SLEEP 2022, to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina from June 4-8, 2022.

The following scientific posters will be presented:

June 7, 2022

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:15 PM – 7:15 PM ET

Title: "Enrichment of RAI1 genetic aberrations associated with sleep disturbances in SMS, in Autism Spectrum Disorder"

Poster Number: 007

Title: "A 10-week observational research study in individuals with delayed sleep-wake phase disorder (DSWPD) symptoms"

Poster Number: 028

Title: "A novel missense variant in Melanopsin associates with delayed sleep phenotype: whole-genome sequencing study"

Poster Number: 285

For more information on SLEEP 2022, please refer to https://www.sleepmeeting.org/.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

