GODAWAN, THE ARTISANAL INDIAN SINGLE MALT, SPREADS ITS WINGS TO DUBAI

Diageo India launches Godawan, its artisanal single malt whisky, in international markets

BENGALURU, India , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of Godawan in Jaipur, India, Diageo India is set to introduce Rajasthani tradition and culture to the world with the unveiling of this outstanding single malt across international markets.

Godawan Artisnal Single Malt (PRNewswire)

Right after introducing the concept of Godawan's purposeful luxury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, the 'Spirit of the Desert' now makes its way to another iconic desert destination – Dubai.

Godawan is crafted in, its provenance inspired by, and dedicated wholeheartedly to the Rajasthani ethos of 'beauty in scarcity', and sustainability. It pays homage to the spirit of its people who are known for their preservation and conservation skills, and for crafting exceptional things of brilliance from whatever little nature provides.

The heat of over 100°F combined with six-row barley, that requires lesser water, helps create a whisky with an incredible depth of flavour, and a rich and complex character. The aridity means the 'Angel's share' is higher than average in Godawan – leaving behind a whisky with incredible depths of flavour, which is further enhanced by finishing in special casks selectively curated with Indian botanicals.

Godawan positions India as the haven of quality single malts on a global map and sets a new benchmark for sustainable and conscious Indian luxury with this launch in Dubai.

"We, at Diageo India, believe consumers, culture and community lie at the heart of our innovation. Godawan will help the world and our consumers discover an aspect of Indian culture hitherto unknown – rich and meaningful. This Single Malt is representative of what sustainable, mindful, purposeful modern Indian luxury looks like and Dubai is the right stage to take this story to the rest of the world. Godawan is not just rich in its story, but also in its distinct flavours. With this launch, I truly believe that Diageo India has set a new standard for single malts coming out of India," says Hina Nagarajan, CEO, Diageo India.

Godawan is the embodiment of Diageo India's commitment to the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, its namesake. With only a few Great Indian Bustards left in the world, every bottle the company produces will contribute to the conservation of this exquisite bird. By bringing this unique story of Godawan to the deserts of Dubai, the aim is to set a new standard of accessible and purposeful luxury by offering crafted Indian spirits at an international scale.

