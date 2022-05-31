Formula Drift Driver 'Rad' Dan Burkett is Making Major Moves with Support from GEARWRENCH

With a new garage, new tools and renewed focus, veteran driver enjoying strong start to 2022 season

SPARKS, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a mechanic, a crew chief, or a driver, when you're able to focus your efforts, your performance improves. Veteran Formula Drift driver 'Rad' Dan Burkett has always spread himself thin to operate a successful shop while competing against the best drifters in the world. With support from GEARWRENCH, Burkett's making moves to put the focus on performance like never before.

Veteran Formula Drift driver 'Rad' Dan Burkett is partnering once again with GEARWRENCH to take his Toyota Supra to new heights in 2022. (PRNewswire)

"We have the right tools with GEARWRENCH and now we have the time to put those tools to work."

Just before the start of the season, Burkett moved RAD Industries from California to Inglis, Fl., a decision he says sets him up to devote more time to racing as well as his own custom project builds. He cut back on doing customer car builds and put that effort into getting his No. 34 Toyota Supra into form.

"Trying to run a business and manage employees, you end up with a list of things that you just can't get to, and it's draining," Burkett said. "Drifting is such a unique motorsport because you basically destroy your car every time out. We have the right tools with GEARWRENCH and now we have the time to put those tools to work."

For the fourth year in a row, GEARWRENCH is proud to sponsor RAD Industries financially and as the team's official hand tool provider. After three events, Burkett ranks 11th out of 37 drivers with 154 points. His top-8 finish in Atlanta was the best of his career.

"Initially, it was Dan's enthusiasm that caught our attention—his love of driving and working on cars," said GEARWRENCH Sr. Brand Manager Janet Bolin. "This year, he's kicked into another gear. He's pouring everything he's got into it, and you can clearly see it on the track."

Building off its success last season, Burkett will launch the second GEARWRENCH is Rad Track Day in the coming weeks to give drivers of all kinds a unique on-track experience. For more on Burkett's drifting journey, follow RAD Industries on YouTube.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

GEARWRENCH Tools (PRNewsfoto/GEARWRENCH) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEARWRENCH