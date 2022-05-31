CEC Oncology to Publish Four Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Abstracts examine educational impact of interprofessional continuing education (IPCE) on oncology clinicians and the healthcare team.

LEXINGTON, Ky. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Oncology, the oncology arm of CE Concepts, LLC (CEC) and a subsidiary of KnowFully Learning Group, announces four abstracts accepted for publication in the Professional Development and Education Advances track of the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting (https://conferences.asco.org/am/attend #ASCO22). ASCO's (American Society of Clinical Oncology) annual meeting is the preeminent oncology meeting in the world, offering premier scientific events for oncology professionals, patient advocates, industry representatives, and major media outlets worldwide.

CEC Oncology offers accredited education to physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and related members of the healthcare team. (PRNewswire)

"These abstracts demonstrate the positive impact education has on improving clinician competence and performance and resultant outcomes for the healthcare team and patients in the areas of bladder cancer, cancer-related anemia, lung cancer research, and ovarian cancer." said Joni Fowler, PharmD, BCPP, Founder/Managing Director, CE Concepts.

Abstract authors include internal clinical leaders and staff members of CEC Oncology, as well as noted experts from major cancer centers and patient advocates.

Educational Webcast Series Targeted to the Interprofessional Bladder Cancer Care Team Improves Clinician Knowledge, Confidence, and Competence (e23002)

Susan H. Gitzinger, PharmD, MPA; Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD; Vanessa Carranza, PharmD; Joan B. Fowler, PharmD, BCPP; Tina Trieu, PharmD; Ashley Lilly, MHA

Improving Clinician Knowledge of Cancer-related Anemia (CRA) and Chemotherapy-induced Anemia (CIA) through the Execution of a Hybrid Educational Initiative Focused on The Evolving Role of Intravenous Iron (e23001)

Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD; George M. Rodgers, MD, PhD; Susan Gitzinger, PharmD, MPA; Vanessa Carranza, PharmD; Tina Trieu, PharmD; Rebecca Weaver, CHCP

Effect of Participation in the EGFR Resisters Research Summit on Competence, Performance, and Professional Productivity of Young Researchers (e23010)

Joan B. Fowler, PharmD, BCPP; Jill Feldman, MA; Lecia Sequist, MD, MPH; Rebecca Weaver, CHCP; Tina Trieu, PharmD; Ivy Elkins, MBA

The Impact of Virtual Live Education on the Competence and Knowledge of Gynecologists Caring for Ovarian Cancer Patients (e23003)

Vanessa Carranza, PharmD; Bryan C. Taylor, PharmD; Susan H. Gitzinger, PharmD, MPA; Joan B. Fowler, PharmD, BCPP; Jessica Hall

For more information on any of CEC's activities, visit ceconcepts.com or send an email to info@ceconcepts.com.

