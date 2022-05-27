NAAB Radio Music Marathon Fundraiser to Benefit the Families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, May 28th, 2022, iHeartMedia affiliate, NAAB Radio, will be hosting a music marathon from 8 AM to Midnight to benefit the families of those who were tragically lost in Uvalde. NAAB Radio's 24 stations will all be tuned in to the marathon to spread condolences and love towards those who were taken far too soon.

Listen on iHeartRadio (PRNewswire)

The music marathon will have the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ray J, Tyga, Trey Songz, and many more who will both chime in and show their support in honor of those who were lost. NAAB Radio wants to give hope to the families of those who lost children and for the families of the teachers who heroically stepped in to try and protect those kids.

For any of the family members of those who lost someone and would like to share a story about their lost loved one, or for those who would just like to share condolences, NAAB Radio will have its line active at (800) 672-9001 throughout the day.

To listen to this day long marathon, listeners can tune in on any device, anywhere, by downloading the NAAB Radio and iHeartRadio Apps or simply visiting NAABRadio.com. The music marathon fundraiser will be broadcasted live on all 24 NAAB Radio stations.

NAAB Radio extends its condolences to the families of those lost, and although that will never bring the children and family members back, NAAB would like to connect the world in a time of solace. NAAB Radio invites the whole entertainment industry to participate in this Music Marathon this Saturday, May 28, 2022.

For further information on the station and its events visit, NAABRadio.com or Download the Free NAAB Radio App from Google or the App Store, Alexa & Roku TV.

Special tribute to the little children and teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas - YouTube.

NAA B-Radio Logo (PRNewsfoto/NAA B-Radio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAAB RADIO