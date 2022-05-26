W. P. Carey Inc. CEO Jason Fox to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference.

The session will take place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and be accessible via live webcast at www.wpcarey.com/Nareit. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc. will also host meetings with institutional investors and sell-side analysts during the conference, which runs from Tuesday, June 7 to Thursday, June 9, 2022.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,336 net lease properties covering approximately 157 million square feet as of March 31, 2022. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

amcgrath@wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.