Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Present Expansive, Diverse and Compelling New Cancer Research at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Present Expansive, Diverse and Compelling New Cancer Research at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

14 scheduled presentations will explore several types of cancers as well as the impact of social media on oncology professionals' wellbeing and burnout

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present intriguing data from their innovative cancer clinical research program at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held both in person in Chicago and online from June 3-7. A total of 14 presentations, including 13 abstracts and one education session, have been accepted, highlighting research advances in several types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health) (PRNewswire)

"Our passionate team of dedicated, globally recognized physicians and translational researchers is at the vanguard of transforming cancer management, working to develop new treatments, enhance patient care and professional support, and most importantly improve patient outcomes for the multitude of cancers we diagnose and treat," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director, Clinical Services, Rutgers Cancer Institute; and System Director, Medical Oncology and Oncology Lead, Combined Medical Group, RWJBarnabas Health. "The high-powered lineup of valuable data to be unveiled at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting reflects the command of medicine, technical expertise and leading-edge thinking that are the hallmarks of our cancer research program. The presentations will include significant findings on a number of key cancer treatment strategies, including the use of combination therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, as well as the impact of social media on the emotional health of oncology professionals," added Dr. Evens, who is also Associate Vice Chancellor, Clinical Innovation and Data Analytics, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:

Results of an electronic survey of SWOG Cancer Research Network and Children's Oncology Group members designed to assess the impact of social media on the emotional health and burnout of pediatric and adult oncology professionals. While social media engagement is common in oncology for patients and support groups to advance education and support, the impact on oncology professionals is unknown. The purpose of this survey, developed and piloted by adult and pediatric oncologists, was to evaluate professional social media use and its potential associations with wellness and burnout.

In an updated analysis of ECHELON-1, researchers studied overall survival of first-line brentuximab vedotin plus chemotherapy in patients with stage III/IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma. To date, an overall survival benefit has rarely been shown in first-line classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) and a meaningful improvement in overall survival without the need for escalation of therapy or use of bleomycin would represent a significant advance in optimizing outcomes for these patients.

Initial findings of the phase 2, open-label DELPHINUS study of daratumumab in pediatric and young adult patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LL). While current treatments provide a promising prognosis for pediatric ALL and LL, up to 25% of patients will be refractory to or relapse after frontline treatment. This trial seeks to determine the efficacy and safety of daratumumab, a human monoclonal antibody approved to treat multiple myeloma, when used in combination with standard chemotherapy in this patient population.

Updated data from the dose escalation part of a phase 1b , multicenter study of subasumstat in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with relapsed/refractory, checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-exposed, non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer or microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer. SUMOylation is a post-translational modification with a role in limiting type 1 interferon (IFN-1)-dependent immune responses. Subasumstat is a small-molecule inhibitor of SUMOylation with the potential to increase antitumor immunity and overcome tumor resistance to CPI by inducing IFN-1 signaling. Preclinical data suggest that subasumstat enhances antigen cross-presentation, promoting T cell dependent antitumor responses; subasumstat plus an anti-PD-1 CPI has shown synergistic tumor growth inhibition and activation of CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells in synergistic mouse models.

The full list of presentations at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract No. Title Presentation

Date/Time Location Abstract 7503 First-line brentuximab vedotin plus

chemotherapy to improve overall

survival in patients with stage III/IV

classical Hodgkin lymphoma: An

updated analysis of ECHELON-1 Friday, June 3, 2022

3:00pm EDT In-Person & Live Stream; E450 Abstract 2506 A phase 1b, multicenter, dose-

escalation study of subasumstat

(TAK-981) in combination with

pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with

advanced solid tumors Saturday, June 4, 2022,

3:51 p.m. EDT In-Person & Live Stream; Hall B1 Abstract 10001 Efficacy and safety of daratumumab

(DARA) in pediatric and young

adult patients (pts) with

relapsed/refractory T-cell acute

lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or

lymphoblastic lymphoma (LL): Results from the phase 2

DELPHINUS study Monday, June 6, 2022,

4:12 p.m. EDT In-Person & Live Stream; S406 Poster Presentations

Abstract No. Title Presentation

Date/Time Location Abstract TPS5602 A phase 1 adoptive cell therapy

using drug-enhanced, tumor-

infiltrating lymphocytes, DeTIL-

0255, in adults with advanced

malignancies Saturday, June 4, 2022,

2:15 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Abstract 11026 Gaps in adolescent and young adult

oncology education during medical

and pediatric hematology/oncology

fellowship training Saturday, June 4, 2022,

2:15 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Abstract 5548 Genomic analysis of clear cell

carcinoma Saturday, June 4, 2022,

2:15 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Abstract 7519 Fixed-duration (FD) ibrutinib (I) +

venetoclax (V) for first-line (1L)

treatment (tx) of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small

lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL): 3-

year follow-up from the FD cohort

of the phase 2 CAPTIVATE study Saturday, June 4, 2022,

4:00 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand; E450 Abstract 5514 A randomized phase II study of

bevacizumab and weekly anetumab

ravtansine or weekly paclitaxel in

platinum-resistant or refractory

ovarian cancer NCI trial#10150 Saturday, June 4, 2022,

5:30 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand; S100bc Abstract 11013 Impact of social media on the

emotional health and burnout of

pediatric and adult oncology

professionals: A SWOG and COG

survey Saturday, June 4, 2022,

5:30 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand; S504 Abstract 11551 Using pan-sarcoma multiomic

analysis for identifying sarcoma

subtypes with immunogenic

potential Sunday, June 5, 2022,

9:00 a.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Abstract 10043 Patterns of relapse after

immunotherapy in patients with

high-risk neuroblastoma Monday, June 6, 2022,

9:00 a.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Abstract TPS8597 Phase 3, randomized, placebo-

controlled study of stereotactic body

radiotherapy (SBRT) with or

without pembrolizumab in patients

with unresected stage I or II non–

small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Monday, June 6, 2022,

9:00 a.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Abstract 5025 Long-term outcomes and genetic

predictors of response to metastasis-

directed therapy versus observation

in oligometastatic castration-

sensitive prostate cancer: A pooled

analysis of the STOMP and

ORIOLE trials Monday, June 6, 2022,

2:15 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand Education Session Presentations Session title Presentation title Presentation

Date/Time Location Early

Integration of

Palliative

Medicine for

Locally

Advanced and

Metastatic

Genitourinary

Malignancies Palliative Care Perspective Sunday, June 5, 2022,

5:30 p.m. EDT In-Person & On Demand; S100bc

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

For journalists – contact:

Krista Didzbalis

Media Relations Assistant

732-507-8307

krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:

844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health