MikeWorldWide London Launches 'LEAP' Internship Initiative in Partnership with Youth Mentoring Charity Shadow to Shine

The programme will empower the next generation of PR talent by teaching the fundamental services required of progressive communications professionals

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading independent and integrated public relations agency, today announces the launch of its UK PR internship and accelerator programme – LEAP (Learn, Earn and Progress). Working in partnership with youth mentoring charity, Shadow to Shine, MWW's new inclusive programme focuses on empowering the next generation to reach their full potential by equipping talent with the fundamental skills required of a progressive communications professional.

From media relations and content creation through to digital marketing, research, and analytics, MWW will offer candidates a 360-degree view of the modern-day PR professional, while helping them to build their skillset and confidence. The internship will comprise of a mix of bootcamp style learning, mentorship and hands-on experience, covering MWW's key practice areas: disruptive technology, brand marketing, purpose and digital. Each LEAP candidate will be closely supported by a mentor from the agency's team of leading experts throughout the internship.

The partnership with Shadow to Shine marks the charity's first affiliation with the PR industry. MWW will be responsible for hosting a series of workshops designed to educate talent on the career opportunities available, along with cultivating a network of mentors. While the programme is not exclusive to Shadow to Shine, through the affiliation, MWW aims to attract applicants who otherwise would not have had the opportunity to start a career in PR.

Korinna Williams, chief executive officer of Shadow to Shine explains: "To carry out our work we rely on meaningful relationships with companies such as MikeWorldWide that share our mission to disrupt the corporate status quo and create more inclusive workforces. We are really excited about this partnership and the skills and opportunities the LEAP programme will offer to prospective communications talent."

Applications for LEAP are now open, with the first internship roll-out to begin in July. The programme will run bi-annually, with each enrolment lasting 10-weeks and two candidates per course. The programme is for entry-level talent, receiving a competitive internship salary of £350 per week along with #MWWLife perks, and is open to all applicants from college/sixth form to first-year university graduates.

"We've brought on some of our best and most loyal talent through internships over the years, and we are now incredibly excited to be formalising our programme with LEAP in partnership with Shadow to Shine," added Amadi Tagoe, vice president at MikeWorldWide. "Diverse perspectives and experiences are incredibly important when it comes to progressive comms. We are looking to ensure we provide every voice an opportunity to explore PR as a viable career and this marks an important step in breaking down barriers into the industry."

If you have a desire and enthusiasm to learn the ins and outs of PR, MWW would like to hear from you. You can apply for #MWWLEAP here.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

About Shadow to Shine

Shadow To Shine is a community interested company (CIC) which provides mentoring and work experience to disadvantaged youth in London.

Cultivating a network of mentors, mentees, and other charities with parallel passions, Shadow to Shine is a charity with a concept of cultural change, and industry shakeups, through the uplifting of a new generation.

