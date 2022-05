"MasterClass Hour" to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM on May 27

SiriusXM's collaboration with MasterClass enables listeners, for the first time, to experience MasterClass programming from their cars, homes, and on-the-go streaming devices

Airing on SiriusXM Stars and Business Radio, the new program will feature MasterClass instructors from the worlds of culture and business

Classes from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bob Iger, Steve Martin, Metallica, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Howard Schultz, Serena Williams, and Anna Wintour to air in the opening weeks

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and MasterClass announced today the launch of MasterClass Hour, a new program that will air on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 and Business Radio channel 132. Focusing on both culture and business, the new show will feature programming from MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects. MasterClass Hour will debut on Friday, May 27 before moving to its regular air times on Saturdays.

MasterClass Hour on SiriusXM's Stars channel will be dedicated to lessons from some of the world's best instructors. The programming will kick off with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on The Power of Resilience, Metallica on Being a Band, Steve Martin on Comedy, Issa Rae on Creating Outside The Lines, RuPaul on Self-Expression and Authenticity, Gordon Ramsay on Cooking, Malala Yousafzai on Creating Change, and much more. After launching on Friday, May 27 at 7 am ET, the 3-hour program will regularly premiere Saturdays at 8 am ET with replays throughout the weekend.

On Business Radio, MasterClass Hour will focus on lessons from the most inspiring leaders in the world, including Sara Blakely on Self-Made Entrepreneurship, Howard Shultz on Business Leadership, Anna Wintour on Finding Your Voice and Succeeding, Elaine Welteroth on Designing a Unique Career Path, and Bob Iger on Business Strategy and Leadership. The weekly one-hour program will premiere on Business Radio on Friday, May 27 at 5 pm ET and then move to every Saturday at 7 am ET, with replays throughout the weekend.

"As we return to our on-the-go lifestyles—whether that's commuting, going on summer road trips or running errands—our collaboration with SiriusXM comes at the perfect time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "While video is a powerful tool for learning, this new audio experience gives people an additional opportunity to learn from the world's best via audio on SiriusXM's channels."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with MasterClass and to offer their informative and inspiring programming to SiriusXM listeners nationwide," said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of News, Talk & Entertainment Programming. "MasterClass instructors are leaders of their fields, and now their classes will be specially curated for SiriusXM listeners and can be heard wherever they go."

Through the collaboration, SiriusXM will enable listeners for the first time to enjoy the MasterClass listening and learning experience from the comfort of their cars, homes and on-the-go streaming devices. In addition to airing on SiriusXM Stars and Business Radio, select lessons will be available as podcasts on the SXM App.

In addition to MasterClass Hour, MasterClass will also have a dedicated, limited-run channel on SiriusXM later this year, which will make the special programming available 24/7. The channel is currently scheduled to run from September 1-15, 2022.

SiriusXM's Business Radio and Stars channels are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

For more information on SiriusXM, go to www.SiriusXM.com . For more information on MasterClass, go to www.MasterClass.com .

About MasterClass

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

