Inlanta Mortgage Promotes Paul Buege to CEO

30-year industry veteran led company's transition to remote work and oversaw record growth

PEWAUKEE, Wis., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlanta Mortgage, a fast-growing independent mortgage lender with 39 branch offices in 27 states, announced that Paul Buege has been promoted to CEO. Buege has been serving as Inlanta's president and COO and will retain those responsibilities in addition to his new role.

Inlanta Mortgage President and CEO Paul Buege (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to place Inlanta's strategic direction in Paul's capable hands," said Inlanta Mortgage Chairman John Knowlton. "Paul has been instrumental to our record origination volumes over the past few years. He is an inspiring leader who has the expertise and experience to guide Inlanta's continued growth and success."

A 30-year mortgage industry veteran, Buege joined Inlanta in 2013 as the company's COO and has served as president since 2018. Buege was responsible for removing walls within the company and creating a workplace culture where everyone's input is valued and acted upon.

He also played a key role in advancing the use of Inlanta's Advisory Board, which is comprised of company leaders who are elected to three-year terms by all employees to ensure everyone has a voice in the direction of the company. The Advisory Board provides Inlanta's leadership team with valued guidance and input used in shaping the company's policies and strategies.

During Buege's tenure with the company, Inlanta was named a top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel seven times and has been named one of National Mortgage News' Best "Mortgage Companies to Work For" each the past four years. In the heavy winter of late 2019 and early 2020, he led Inlanta's transition to a remote workforce in order to continue closing loans on time, which fortuitously coincided with the start of the pandemic.

In 2020, Buege received a HousingWire Vanguard Award, which recognizes top leaders making vital contributions to in the mortgage and housing industries.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO," Buege said. "I look forward to leading Inlanta's growth and continuing to open new offices around the country."

Previously, Buege served in senior and C-level positions at national, independent mortgage banks. He began his career at Fleet Mortgage Corporation, where he was promoted several times. Fleet was later acquired by Washington Mutual Bank.

About Inlanta

Inlanta Mortgage is a fast-growing independent mortgage banker with 39 branch offices and a current network of more than 300 mortgage experts licensed throughout 27 states. Founded in 1993, the Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based company is one of the nation's oldest independent mortgage lenders, providing exceptional service and a large suite of loan programs designed to help homebuyers achieve their mortgage financing goals.

Inlanta Mortgage has been named a National Mortgage News' "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. It has been named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for many years, most recently in 2022. The company has also been on Social Survey's "Top 10 Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction" for five consecutive years. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the "50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country's "Top Mortgage Employers" by National Mortgage Professional. For more information about Inlanta Mortgage, please visit Inlanta.com.

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inlanta Mortgage