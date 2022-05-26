Hybrid cloud provider Opti9 announces merger with HostedBizz to expand North American footprint into the Canadian market

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9), a trusted North American managed cloud services provider for hybrid cloud, security, and application modernization, announced its merger with HostedBizz, one of Canada's premier Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform providers and Veeam's 2021 North America Cloud & Service Provider Rising Star Partner of the Year.

"The opportunity to combine the capabilities of Opti9 with HostedBizz's expertise in the Canadian cloud computing market and the strength of their partner ecosystem will broaden the range of available services we bring to our customers," said Bill Bancroft, Opti9's CEO. "HostedBizz has been a market maker for cloud and security solutions in Canada for over 10 years, and today we are excited to join forces to deliver a multifaceted, hybrid cloud capability set that delivers unprecedented scale, reach, performance, reliability, security and value to partners and customers across North America."

Opti9 is focused on implementing and managing cloud deployment strategies across the entire spectrum of complex challenges businesses face. As customers continue their migration to cloud services, the requirements to reduce complexities are key. Data sovereignty needs as well as the flexibility, reliability, performance, and cost efficiency of hybrid cloud workloads need to be effectively managed and maintained. These requirements straddle multiple vendors, application solutions and security needs. The merger with HostedBizz expands these capabilities into the Canadian market and enables Opti9 to bring additional services to the HostedBizz partner network and customer base.

Already a Veeam Platinum VCSP, the combined company is also one of Veeam's largest and fastest growing partners in North America and continues to build on its track record of innovation via the recent release of Observr, a Ransomware detection solution, at VeeamON 2022.

Jim Stechyson, who co-founded HostedBizz along with Paul Butcher, added, "We are incredibly excited about this new step forward for HostedBizz. We started HostedBizz to make the power of the cloud easier and more accessible for the small and mid-size enterprise market. Along the way, we have built an industry-leading partner ecosystem trusted by over 300 IT resellers. These partners face new challenges as cloud services become all-encompassing, including compute, storage, security, and delivery across multiple platform vendors. We are thrilled to be part of the Opti9 family and for the additional capabilities and support Opti9 will bring to our partners. This marks a new chapter for HostedBizz and a major step forward for our current and future customers."

The merger of HostedBizz into Opti9 creates expanded coverage in North America for Opti9 customers and partners along with an increased technology footprint. The merger was preceded by a strategic growth investment made by Crest Rock Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, in Opti9. The investment by Crest Rock continues to accelerate strategic initiatives and growth opportunities for Opti9 to deliver lasting value for clients, partners, and shareholders. Sampford Advisors acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to HostedBizz.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.

About HostedBizz

HostedBizz is Canada's fastest growing, premier cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider with data center presence across Canada. HostedBizz is an award-winning Veeam Platinum VCSP and specializes in providing partners with a fully integrated suite of IT infrastructure solutions including cloud servers, backup, disaster recovery, file sharing, remote desktop services, and private network access. HostedBizz is committed to investing in and providing the latest cloud-based technologies to Canadian businesses. HostedBizz makes it easier for customers to leverage the benefit of the cloud.

