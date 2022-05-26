Fukuoka City Announces Fukuoka Prize 2022 Laureates

FUKUOKA, Japan, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fukuoka City (Secretariat of Fukuoka Prize Committee) on May 26 announced the laureates for the Fukuoka Prize 2022. The Grand Prize has been awarded to Mr. HAYASHI Eitetsu, a taiko drummer who has been constantly at the forefront of creative interpretations of taiko music. The Academic Prize has been awarded to Professor Timon SCREECH, an art historian specializing in the Edo period. Ms. Shahzia SIKANDER, an artist from Pakistan who represents South Asia, has won the Arts and Culture Prize.

Grand Prize: Mr. HAYASHI Eitetsu (Japan / Taiko Drummer)

Academic Prize: Prof. Timon SCREECH (U.K. / Art Historian)

Arts and Culture Prize: Ms. Shahzia SIKANDER (U.S.A. / Artist)

The Award Ceremony will be held and live-streamed on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. An archived recording will be available after the event. Mr. Hayashi Eitetsu and Prof. Timon Screech will give public lectures on Wednesday, September 28, and Ms. Shahzia Sikander's lecture is scheduled for Friday, September 30. These lectures will be held with an audience in attendance, and archived recordings will be available online at a later date. (Available for viewing from abroad.)

About the Fukuoka Prize

The Fukuoka Prize is awarded annually to honor the outstanding achievements of individuals, groups and organizations in the field of research, arts and culture. The prize was established in 1990 by Fukuoka City, which has played a significant role as Japan's gateway for exchanges with the rest of the Asian region since ancient times. The prize aims to foster and increase awareness of the value of Asian cultures, and to establish a foundation from which the people of Asia can learn and share with one another.

The prize has so far been presented to 118 leaders in their respective fields. Past laureates include Professor Muhammad YUNUS from Bangladesh, who also received the Nobel Peace Prize; and Dr. NAKAMURA Tetsu from Japan, who took the lead in medical services, land reclamation and social welfare for the sick and vulnerable in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Bookings for the official events will be open from Monday, August 1. *Advance bookings are compulsory.

Fukuoka Prize official website: https://fukuoka-prize.org/en/

