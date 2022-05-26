DCS Appoints Tim Phelps Chief Financial Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Phelps as its new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective May 19, 2022.

Tim has more than 30 years of experience in the Federal Contracting industry. Since joining DCS as Vice President and Corporate Controller in 2012, his key responsibilities have included oversight of Financial Reporting, Government Contracting Compliance, Internal Controls, Accounting, Tax Compliance and Treasury functions. Tim has also served as a member of the DCS Enterprise Security Committee, the DCS Policy Review Committee, and the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Administration Committee.

"Tim has been making important contributions to the company's success for more than a decade," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "We are thrilled to have his experienced leadership in this key role."

Prior to joining DCS, Tim spent 4 years as the Vice President of Finance at Maximus, Inc., and served 12 years as Controller and later Vice President of Finance at Farradyne, Inc. He holds a B.A. in

Economics from the University of Virginia and is a CPA in the State of Virginia.

In this new role, Tim succeeds Tom Fradette who retired from the position after 14 years with DCS.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

