ACL Airshop to Announce Growth Plans at Air Cargo Tech Summit and Air Cargo India

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology-enabled market leader in air cargo products and services, is pleased to be attending Air Cargo India in Mumbai, India on May 31 – June 2, 2022, and the Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami, Florida on June 6-7, 2022. The company will be highlighting its growth plans in the India region, and its latest technology innovations with Bluetooth cargo-tracking efficiencies. ACL Airshop, with over 200 airlines as clients, has air cargo ULD leasing, servicing, manufacturing, repairs, and specialized ULD logistics services delivered through over 55 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports on six continents. ACL Airshop continues steady advances for growing the network in all dimensions, accelerated with investments in market-leading new logistics and tracking technologies. Headquartered in South Carolina USA and with its main international head office in Amsterdam NL, the company has been strategically expanding in the past five years, following and pivoting with its customers as they keep pace with market demands.

ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop) (PRNewswire)

ACL Airshop - Technology-enabled Air Cargo ULD services and equipment at 55 global airports on 6 continents.

The Air Cargo India convention in Mumbai starting May 31st offers new business opportunities, global perspectives, and strong networking platforms for its stakeholders. The Indian air cargo sector continues to remain among the world's leading marketplaces for domestic and international players. Expanding cargo-handling infrastructure at airports, demand for speedy delivery, greater trade and commerce, and increase in the number of flights operating are some of the key reasons for this growth. Maurice van Terheijden, ACL Airshop's Managing Director for business in that region, will be an expert panelist for "Cross-border ecommerce and its impact on air cargo."

The Air Cargo Tech Summit covers the latest developments in digital transformation and technology affecting the airfreight sector. "Air Cargo World" magazine organized this conference, covering the nexus of the industry evolution in technologies that aid freight forwarders, shippers, and airlines in improving their operations. Harold Elfring, ACL Airshop's global Technology & I.T. Director, will be an expert panelist for "Staying Secure: Advances in ULDs and cargo restraint techniques & technology." This segment will cover topics such as improving digital visibility on ULD status, technologies for ULD inspection and maintenance, and maintaining safety through better ULD design. Mr. Elfring will also announce at the conference ACL Airshop's latest strides in Bluetooth tracking innovations, revealing a newly designed and field-tested ULD tag for installation in the seat-tracks of cargo pallets. That product improvement is now rolling-out with several major customers.

Steve Townes, President & CEO of ACL Airshop, said: "ACL Airshop continues to advance and innovate for its customers. We have experienced unprecedented growth, keeping up with our hundreds of airlines clients straight through the pandemic. Our resilience and speed have been tested, and we are still going strong due mainly to our High-Performance Culture ."

More information: www.aclairshop.com, https://aircargotechsummit.com/, and https://www.aircargoindia.aero/

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACL Airshop