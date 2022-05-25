Jonas Öhman, Blue/Yellow for Ukraine Swedish-Lithuanian journalist, humanitarian activist to discuss US military and humanitarian support for Ukraine and current front-line situation Monday 5/23 - Friday 5/27 Washington DC and Monday 5/30 - Thursday 6/3 Chicago

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A former Swedish special operations soldier, Jonas Öhman is a filmmaker, journalist, humanitarian activist for democracy and freedom.

Jonas Öhman will be in Washington DC from May 23-27, in Canada from May 28-29, and in Chicago from May 30-June 3, to raise awareness with Congresspersons, the administration, and think tanks regarding the urgency of military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, conditions at the front-line, and to encourage strong US policy and private support for Ukraine.

In recent days he has been on the frontlines in Donetsk and Luhansk and understands the new phase of the war outside of urban areas into the east and southeast of Ukraine.

Blue/Yellow for Ukraine in Lithuania and Friends of Blue/Yellow for Ukraine USA blue-yellow.lt/en have transported over $30 million in defense and medical equipment over the Lithuanian border, through Poland and into Ukraine, donated privately from around the world, since 2014. The organizations are led and inspired by Jonas Öhman. Blue/Yellow for Ukraine is listed in the top 10 organizations assisting in Ukraine by Forbes.

Jonas Öhman has received more than a dozen awards for his actions in Ukraine from armed forces units, ministries as well as from the Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania. He is the only foreigner who has been awarded the medal for "The Defense of Avdiivka", and was awarded Lithuanian citizenship. His documentaries show the results of the Russian war on Ukraine: the bombings, killings, massive destruction, refugees, and all its horrors.

Contact:

Rima Ziuraitis

Secretary, Friends of Blue/Yellow for

Ukraine USA, NFP

rima.ziuraitis@gmail.com

630-806-5589

www.blue-yellow.lt www. bafl.com

