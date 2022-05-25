Hubert Humphrey and HGI Partner with Integrity to Innovate Insurance and Serve More Americans

Industry legend Hubert Humphrey selects Integrity for its best-in-class technology, marketing and support capabilities to provide more comprehensive solutions to HGI advisors and clients

DALLAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire HGI, one of the nation's most prominent life insurance brokerages. As part of the acquisition, industry icon Hubert Humphrey, Founder and CEO of HGI, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

HGI is the third iteration in Hubert Humphrey's trilogy of building large and revolutionary companies. A transformational industry leader, Humphrey has been instrumental in influencing how agents sell insurance for more than 40 years. Humphrey began his career at A.L. Williams, where his drive and determination helped propel the company to become the nation's leading distributor of life insurance. Humphrey and his wife, Norma, next founded World Marketing Alliance, Inc., supporting a salesforce of more than 430,000 and becoming the top marketer of variable universal life and variable annuities. The couple then created World Leadership Group, Inc. (WLG), which became one of the nation's fastest-growing mortgage and real estate firms by utilizing Humphrey's proven motivational systems and training.

In 2014, Humphrey founded HGI, which recruits and trains advisors who serve the life insurance needs of thousands of families and continues to grow at a record-breaking pace. Their team has expanded to include nearly 10,000 licensed agents across the U.S. and Canada. With their impressive growth in 2022, HGI advisors will secure more than $100 million in annual life insurance premium and over $200 million in annual annuity premium. Over the last three years, these HGI advisors have secured more than $25 billion in face amount for the clients they serve.

"The name Hubert Humphrey is synonymous with success. He is a well-known pioneer and legend in our market, whose inspirational leadership and guiding influence has been felt across the industry for decades," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "That an icon of this caliber would choose to align the future of his company with Integrity further emphasizes the significance of our mission. Hubert understands how to build a business — but even more importantly, he shares Integrity's passion for transforming people into leaders, as evidenced by the strong team at HGI. Their unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to helping Americans from all walks of life secure financial freedom and peace of mind will be incredible assets to Integrity's partner network. The opportunity for the Integrity team to learn from a mentor like Hubert, who has helped shape the industry as we know it today, is unmatched. With Hubert and HGI at our side, Integrity will continue innovating the industry from top to bottom."

"The test of true leadership is if you are building something that truly lasts," shared Hubert Humphrey, Founder & CEO of HGI. "With Integrity's best-in-class resources and deep industry relationships, HGI will continue to grow and prosper for many years to come. As a leader in the inspirational marketing business, HGI strives to motivate entrepreneurs to take control of their future and help more Americans find the financial security they need. Though we have a proven track record of success several times over, I am always looking to the future and seeking ways to accelerate our progress. We still have much to accomplish, which can only be achieved by combining our capabilities and expertise with Integrity's world-class technology, systems and resources. I consider this partnership to be the capstone of my career and I'm grateful to share this achievement with Integrity."

HGI's proven systems and Humphrey's trailblazing perspective and motivational guidance will greatly benefit Integrity's network of partners. This rapidly expanding group of leaders and legends is working to innovate insurance by developing and optimizing processes that improve the insurance and financial services experiences — and better protect the life, health and wealth of Americans.

Through collaboration among visionaries across industries, Integrity has built a platform of holistic offerings that encompasses a breadth and depth of proprietary technology and resources previously unavailable to agents. Strategic partnerships include marketing and advertising through nationally-renowned ThomasARTS, comprehensive quoting and enrollment systems through CSG Actuarial, ongoing product development through AIMC, third-party administration services through IAS, data and analytics through DEFT Research and lead generation capabilities through Mail Pro Leads.

HGI will also propel its next stage of growth by leveraging Integrity's wide range of best-in-class administrative business functions. All Integrity partners receive access to these industry-leading platform of shared services, which encompass People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

Additionally, HGI employees will receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"When we set out to transform the industry, we realized our goals would be best achieved by partnering with leaders whose far-reaching vision and relentless hard work have paved the way for our success," explained Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity's Board of Directors. "We are honored to welcome Hubert Humphrey, one of the true legends in our business, and the entire HGI team to the Integrity family. Through contributions to our mutual success, this partnership will benefit every stakeholder and strengthen our combined ability to help Americans prepare for the good days ahead. This is a historic day for both Integrity and HGI, and a milestone we'll remember together for years to come."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About HGI

HGI is an independent marketing company that is bringing Wall Street to Main Street. No matter what financial challenges clients may face, HGI has the experience and resources to create a successful financial plan. Their experienced agents have taught clients about the "Circle of Safety." In these unprecedented financial times, it is important to help clients preserve their capital, while seeking long-term growth and appreciation. HGI's associates are among the most educated and well-trained in the industry. For more information, visit www.hgicrusade.com.

